14 Best Hidden Object Games of All Time

We’ve all played hidden object games at one point in time or another. So if you’re looking for a glimpse of nostalgia mixed with some fun gameplay, we got a few games for you.

#14 Morphopolis

Morphopolis is not your typical hidden object game, but it’s almost not your typical game. The title puts you in the role of a grub. You’ll need to help this grub through the insect world it resides in to get to the following stages of metamorphosis.

As you move through the hand-drawn world, you’ll get the chance to discover secrets and witness various elements of insect life. The game is one that the dev team says will “stick with you for years.” It definitely will leave an impression with its visual style. So if you’re up for viewing a bug’s life and not in the Pixar movie form, then try this game out.

#13 Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise

How about we go to a more classic style of hidden object game? In Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise, you’ll play as the super special agent known as A. She’s on the hunt for a spy known as Ruby la Rouge, and she’s taking refuge in her secret hideout.

While Agent A makes it to the hideout, she must delve deep into the place’s secrets to discover where her spy counterpart is. Inspired by the 1960s spy thrillers, you’ll have to observe your environments carefully, find objects that might help you solve puzzles later, and more!

Will you prove yourself the superior secret agent?

#12 Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Some puzzle games are about relaxing and enjoying the world that you are in. Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is an excellent example of that style. You’ll play as an artist who is finishing up pieces for a gallery submission.

You’ll finish the paintings through her eyes and explore the world around her. By doing that, you’ll find more colors to express in your works and learn more about the paintings themselves. Every one has a story attached to it. So paint with the artist, and ensure the artist takes care of herself.

Sometimes, finding beauty is realizing the world that is around you.

#11 Rusty Lake Roots

While the last game was meant to be relaxing, our next title is more of a suspenseful title. Rusty Lake Roots puts you in the life of James Vanderboom. His life is changed forever after he puts a seed in the ground by a house he has inherited.

Now, he can experience the descendants of his life through portraits and witness what happens to them. Oh, and that’s only part of the experience in the game.

There are 33 levels in the game, packed with puzzles for you to solve. The tone of the title shifts depending on what you’re doing and viewing. So prepare for an experience that you might not see coming.

#10 Cozy Grove

How about a game that is both supernatural and yet light-hearted? In Cozy Grove, you’ll play as a Spirit Scout tasked with helping make the locale a better place again.

Across the 40-hour campaign, you’ll journey across an island that is constantly growing and evolving. As you wander, you’ll find local ghosts and help them to move on. Then, you’ll help brighten the island up with your crafting abilities.

With multiple main missions and side quests, you’ll have plenty to do on the grove. Plus, you’ll meet a band of unique characters to keep you company, interact with, and have fun alongside.

#9 Hidden Folks

You might think that a title like Hidden Folks wouldn’t have a lot of details to make it stand out. But you’d be wrong. The team sometimes went overboard to make this game minimalistic in part but detailed in certain sections. Such as having 2000+ sound effects that all came from a voice actor!

Additionally, there are 32 areas to explore, 300 people to find, and multiple ways to interact with the levels! So if you don’t think you’re seeing the whole picture, interact with something to see what happens!

Locate the targets assigned to you, then move on to the next stage and do it again.

#8 Witch It

Here’s a fun twist on the genre. In Witch It, you’ll either be a hunter or a witch, each of whom has different goals to win the match.

If you’re a hunter, you must seek out the witches no matter where they hide and catch them before they escape. But be warned, the witches can transform themselves into ordinary objects that’ll look anything but mystical. So look high and low to find them and root out the magical scourge!

Or, if you’re a witch, use your transformation powers and hide in plain sight! Then, when you’re discovered, flee and find a better hiding spot! The side that wins is the one that does their job better.

#7 When The Past was Around

When The Past was Around focuses on a young girl named Eda. Set in her early 20s, Eda is a girl who is lost in life. She’s unsure of what to do next until she meets The Owl. Through The Owl, she’ll go through pieces of memory and time to unlock the memories she had put away and learn the truth about all around her.

The hidden object game will tell a tale of loss, heartache, and learning to find the strength to move on. Nothing is said through words, just through art. So dive in and see where this story of a girl and her love leads.

#6 Grim Legends Series

The following two series were made by the same developer but with different focuses. The Grim Legends Series embraces the fairy tale elements of our favorite stories to tell three unique adventures for you to work through.

The first game has you playing as the sister to a bride—one who finds herself in a deep mystery surrounding her local superstitious village. The second title puts you in the role of a healer, one who must exonerate the queen of the crime of witchcraft within a day’s time. Finally, you’ll play a monster hunter who loses their memory and must stop a beast from harming others.

A puzzle-filled set of adventures await you!

#5 Enigmatis Series

The Enigmatis Series comprises three titles, each with its setting, puzzles, and mysteries to solve. Whether you end up on the side of a street, forest, or mountain area, you’ll need to overcome the odds and push yourselves to figure out the truth no matter how dark.

The game mixes hidden object puzzle solving with detective work and suspenseful elements to deliver impactful stories. The games are also rendered with stunning quality, and you’ll want to see how each of them ends.

You can get the entire bundle in one shot on places like Steam, so don’t miss out on these exciting adventures!

#4 Hidden Through Time

Hidden Through Time is perfect for those who want a simple yet engaging experience that they can then build upon themselves.

You’ll be put in one of four stages packed to the brim with objects. Then, following the clues, you’ll need to find specific things that are tied to history. When you find enough objects, you move on! With four unique stages awaiting you, you’ll have many objects to find.

Then, when you want to try it out yourself, you’ll get to make your own maps and try out ones from other players! So test your creativity to see what puzzles you can make.

#3 Rusty Lake Hotel

A continuation of the series we talked about before, Rusty Lake Hotel puts you as a guest in the titular hotel. You’ll explore a set of six rooms and interact with guests while also solving puzzles. You must pay attention to everything that is going on around you because each space is packed with brain teasers.

Plus, you’ll be involved with life at the hotel by going to dinners, mingling with guests, and seeing what unfolds around you.

The team says that it’ll be hard to stop once you start playing the game. So why not jump in and see if their claim is valid?

#2 100 hidden frogs

As we near the end of this list, we thought it’d be fun to harken back to the true classics of hidden object games. We’re talking “Hidden Pictures” style of gameplay here. In 100 hidden frogs, you’ll be in a magical forest where 100 frogs have concealed themselves from sight. Thanks to the black-and-white graphics, you’ll have to look really hard to figure out where the frogs went.

The game is as simple as it can be, but that’s what makes it work. It’s a simple yet relaxing game you can play when you want to unwind. The game is free, so give it a shot!

#1 The Room Series

The Room Series is a long-running franchise that prizes itself on puzzle-solving and minimalism. The first game has you in a room with only a puzzle box to toy with. The box is much more complex than you realize, and as the clues start to unfold, you’ll see how this one box unlocks many mysteries.

As the series progresses, new puzzles, locations, and mysteries will unravel before you. Where it all goes can’t be determined from where you start. You’ll have to keep going to learn the truth. But the truth isn’t always something you want to find out. So play these titles if you dare.