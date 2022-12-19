Hideo Kojima Says Technology Has Really Improved For Death Stranding 2

Fans of Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima’s works were delighted to see Kojima Productions’ next video game release during The Game Awards. While some might have assumed that Hideo Kojima would be showcasing a brand new IP, instead, during The Game Awards 2022, we were given the surprise of Death Stranding 2. Players will once again get to dive into this unique universe that Kojima and his team have put together. But we can expect an even more thrilling experience thanks to the latest technological advancements.

Hideo Kojima, along with Norman Reedus, spoke about Death Stranding 2 during an episode of Brain Structure Podcast. The conversation was brief about the game production, but we do know that Hideo Kojima is excited about the new technology. Again, there wasn’t much here in the conversation about the specifics. But Hideo Kojima stated that the technology has really improved since the release of Death Stranding. Things that were impossible are apparently now possible, which should give more freedom to the developers working on this installment.

Death Stranding 2 is still a bit of a mystery. We don’t have too many details about what we can expect in this installment, although we do know the series protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, is making a return. Additionally, Hideo Kojima stated that he made the game nostalgic but also new in hopes of appealing to players that didn’t get a chance to play the first game. So it does look like you can potentially get right into this game without playing Death Stranding. But we’ll have to wait for more information to come out about what Hideo Kojima is crafting up with his narrative.

In the meantime, while we wait for more information to come out regarding Death Stranding 2, you can check out the announcement trailer above. Likewise, in other news regarding Death Stranding 2, we know that Kojima Productions is using MetaHuman Technology to help craft character designs. Although, the studio is still using the Decima engine when it comes to the actual development of this upcoming video game installment.

If you’re unfamiliar with MetaHuman, this is a cloud-based application that allows development studios to create highly realistic human characters in just minutes. That should aid in the development time for the game production and could even be one of the pieces of technology that Hideo Kojima was referring to during the podcast episode.

Source