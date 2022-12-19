Tekken 8 Release Date Revealed… Sort Of

There were a fair few details revealed about Tekken 8 at this year’s Game Awards

These last couple of months (especially December on its own) have been very fruitful when it comes to details regarding Tekken 8. We have seen gameplay trailers, cool new roster art, information about in-game mechanics and new characters, as well as a whole lot of insight into the game’s story. But a Tekken 8 release date? That’s something that’s been kept very hush-hush so far.

That could have all just changed though as one of the game’s directors looks to have given an update on the time frame of the game. We could be looking at a release for the game in early 2024, but that’s said to just be an ideal time if everything follows the right track and there are no hiccups, so fingers crossed this is the course that’s followed.

Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada revealed the news while talking about the future of esports for the Tekken fighting game series. Harada noted that Tekken 7 has been announced for the upcoming EVO Japan, which is scheduled for late March/early April while adding that it would be “cool” if the tour leading up to the release of Tekken 8, sometime in 2024, could start from now on. This would result in quite the promotional journey for the game, almost a year of Tekken 8 advertisement, which is fine by us.

Although it seems quite far away still, a Tekken 8 release date of early 2024 does seem like the perfect timing. The game is long into its development process and this steady progression would marry up well with the scheduled date. But as we mentioned, this is the best-case scenario for the game’s release if everything goes to plan. However, what game follows the schedule perfectly without a hitch or two? So, we might need to prepare ourselves for pushback with the game’s release just in case.

Tekken 8 will be the latest entry in this outstanding arcade fighting series, and after everything we’ve seen already, high optimism has been following this title like a friendly shadow. The early gameplay videos we have seen suggest this could be the best and most ambitious entry out of the entire series, and there have been some excellent games as well so let’s keep that optimism as high as it can get.

Gameplay footage of the upcoming Tekken 8

Tekken 8 will be released for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S as the eighth main installment of the Tekken series.

