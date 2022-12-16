The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Trailer Highlights The Photo Mode

There is a list of several iconic RPGs that have been released over the years and get highly recommended to other players years after they initially launched. With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt being on that cherished list, gamers who have yet to experience this RPG might be missing out big time. Fortunately, the folks over at CD Projekt Red have continued to support this game by providing a next-generation update. Now players can take advantage of modern hardware both for consoles and the PC platform. Unfortunately, the update has its own set of problems, and the development team is actively working to bring it back to a state that meets its expectations.

Despite the glitches and issues that the game build might have, there is still plenty of trailers and marketing materials to hype up the update launch. One of the latest trailers to release online focuses on the photo mode. Similar to other video game titles, there is a photo mode that players can trigger in order to capture some in-game moments or environments. Likewise, there are several tools and setting options to tweak the scenery further to get that perfect shot. You can view the trailer highlighting the photo mode in action within the video we have embedded above.

This photo mode is accessible on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. As you can likely already expect, there are several settings to adjust before you actually snap the photo. For instance, you can change the field of view, tilt, autofocus, aperture, focus, temperature, contrast, vignettes, and more. With the developers striving to make The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt look even better with the next-generation update, we’re sure that there will be quite a few mesmerizing picture opportunities when you progress through the game’s campaign.

Again, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-generation update has a few issues that the developers are still working through. Hopefully, we will see this game update get rid of the various bugs and issues for players eagerly awaiting to play a more stable build. Regardless, if you still want to dive into the game, then the next-gen update is available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, the original game is still available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. You just won’t have the enhancements or new content that the developers placed on the game with the next-gen update.

Source