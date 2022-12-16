Hideo Kojima Wants to Reveal His New Game in the New Year

The famed game designer has been hinting at a brand-new game for some time

Hideo Kojima is one of the men of the moment. All year he has been teasing fans with hints about his upcoming games, whether that be the game itself or actors appearing in said games. It was only at the recent Game Awards that his company announced Death Stranding 2, and now Hideo Kojima himself has stated that he wishes to reveal more details in 2023 about his upcoming and “completely new game” that he’s currently developing.

The head of Kojima Productions provided an update today about what the studio is currently working on in a video message. This video was a special one because it coincides with the seventh birthday of the studio, which has completely flown by as well.

Kojima Productions is seemingly very busy right now, not only was the Death Stranding sequel revealed but yesterday it was announced that the game series would be getting a film adaptation. It seems that every partially successful video game is being made into a film these days, first, it was The Last of Us, then it was Horizon Zero Dawn, then this, plus loads more, it’s hard to keep up.

In his video message, Hideo Kojima said “In addition to DS2 [Death Stranding 2] we are also preparing a completely new game as well as some visual projects. I am hoping to bring you more information on all of those next year.” You can watch the full video below and make your own judgment on what these projects could be. Kojima also showed off the studio’s new office space in the video while saying, “Now more than ever, we will expand our scope of creativity in this new environment,” and a new office will do that to anyone.

Hideo Kojima’s video message to the world

But that’s got everybody thinking surely, what could this ‘completely new game’ be? Back in June, Kojima revealed he was developing a cloud-based project in partnership with Xbox, so could it be that? You’d like to think so. At the time, Kojima said of the project, “there is a game I have always wanted to make. It’s a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before,” while adding “I’ve waited very long for the day when I could finally start to create it.”

You may recall that last month there was some leaked footage revealed to the public. This unannounced project is rumored to be a horror game called ‘Overdose’ and this could be the answer to today’s riddle.

Source