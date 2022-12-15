Warhammer 40k: Darktide Update Brings New Map And Weapons

Warhammer 40k: Darktide’s new update adds a load of new weapons and a brand-new map for players to dive into.

Since the game’s launch on November 30th, 2022, Warhammer 40k: Darktide developer Fatshark has been working on a number of changes including hotfixes and patches for the game. Despite the game’s successful launch players have been quick to note a number of performance and balancing issues with the title. However, Fatshark’s brand-new update promises Warhammer 40k: Darktide‘s most extensive lineup of post-launch content yet.

While Darktide already launched with a plethora of in-depth content on launch day the game, as previously mentioned, had a number of bugs and issues that needed to be ironed out. Players may find that upon diving back into the game that a lot of these issues may have been resolved.

Darktide‘s new patch, ‘The Signal’ brings a large number of both fixes and improvements to the game while also introducing some brand-new playable areas and weapons. The update’s content could be likened to Darktide‘s launch-day content update with some notable weapons including Ogryn’s Achlys Mk I Power Maul and the Zealot’s Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher Power Maul. Darktide‘s update also features the all-new Comms-Plex 154/2F mission. Many players will be happy to hear that Darktide has now also introduced a new ‘Private Play’ system which will allow small groups of two or three players to form their own strike teams without any unwanted drop-ins mid-game.

Two new mutators have also been added to the game’s pool of content in The Signal update. Hunting Grounds vastly increases the number of Pox Hounds on any given mission while the Assault mutator improves the ammo drop rate but drastically decreases health drops. Enemy spawns are also greatly increased under this mutator.

Despite these new updates Warhammer 40k: Darktide‘s performance issues remain a staple concern. However, the patch notes did mention that players should run into fewer GPU-related issues and crashes following the new update.

Fatshark’s latest update does add a breath of new content to the game for players who have already exhausted the game’s massively replayable missions. However, the developers did note that the in-game cosmetic store would be seeing new items rotated in and out of the store. This may come as welcome news to a few players as the overall cosmetics on offer have been criticized for their lack of variety.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is currently available on PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Source: Community Update #6: Signal Update