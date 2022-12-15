The Callisto Protocol Director Clarifies Sony’s Involvement

The Callisto Protocol had a rocky launch with a number of bugs on PC causing the game to be borderline unplayable at times. Despite this, console ports managed to play relatively smoothly on launch day. However, a number of players noticed some distinct visual differences between the game’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions. These differences led a few players to question the relationship between both Striking Distance Studios and Sony and Sony’s involvement with the title as it had previously been noted that Sony employees had helped in The Callisto Protocol‘s development.

The game’s director and CEO of Striking Distance Studios, Glen Schofield took to Twitter to put the rumor of platform favoritism to rest. Schofield noted that Sony employees were only there to help in the process of performance capture for the game’s cinematic. Schofield’s statement read:

You can’t chase every rumor online, but I have to clear this one up: There are Sony people in the credits because we worked with them on the performance capture for our cinematics. They didn’t do any additional work on the game. Hope that clears up any confusion. Glen A. Schofield – Twitter

The tweet itself was met with a majority positive reaction including one user saying: “Appreciate the honesty and feedback to players also the collectors edition is chefs kiss.” Schofield was quick to clarify even further after one user commented: “could’ve been avoided if you guys didn’t knowingly release a game that wasn’t optimized for pc and Xbox while holding reviews to embargo on launch day. I didn’t believe the rumor myself but compounding factors were bound to add fuel to the fire.” In his response, Schofield noted that “Xbox [Series] X now has reflections and small tweaks. It looks great (imo) and plays really good, give it try. There’s a lot of noise out there. And we’re still on it”

The Callisto Protocol team has a lot to do over the course of the next few months as they get set to release new season pass content in February. The game currently sits at a 72/100 Metacritic score and while a large proportion of the 5.1 user score is down to performance issues many players will be hoping for new features to breathe some extra life into the title come February.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Source: Twitter