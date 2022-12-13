Platinum Games’ Project GG Is So Big They Have To Become A Game Publisher To Release It

PlatinumGames is going to need to become a bigger company if they're going to wrestle with the business of publishing their own games.

Hideki Kamiya has revealed some surprising new details about Project GG, including the fact that PlatinumGames is now planning to become a bigger company because of it.

This is particularly an answer to the question of how big in scale Kamiya plans Project GG to be. This was his answer:

“It’s going to be so big that you won’t even be able to compare The Wonderful 101: Remastered and Sol Cresta to it. Because of that, we need to become a company with publishing capabilities on that level, not just development power.”

When PlatinumGames first revealed the title in February 2020, they made no such assertions as to how big this game could possibly be. They did reveal that this would be an original IP, but in the sense that they will keep full ownership of it. PlatinumGames is also unabashed about the fact that it’s a clear Ultraman tribute, down to the trailer revealing a character that can increase its size at will, and who takes on another gigantic non-human creature. And that he is clearly going to wrestle the thing.

Now it is somewhat understandable that PlatinumGames are still not sharing any details. They revealed development started at December 2020, unfortunately, in the middle of the pandemic. While of course, there are many games that have been released in the time frame of this pandemic, the fact that they started it in particularly bad conditions means you should expect some development troubles.

We have, in fact, reported on the unfortunate launch issues that plagued The Callisto Protocol. While it does seem like Striking Distance Studios is up to the task of fixing all these issues in time, the fact that they had so much trouble suggests that if these issues were avoidable, the studio failed to do so because of the ongoing bad pandemic related industry conditions.

Now, in the most recent interview about Project GG prior to this, PlatinumGames’ CEO Atsushi Inaba heavily hinted at the company planning to shift to live service games, and the possibility that Project GG would be one such game. It now seems less likely to be the case, given the market failure of their first such title, Babylon’s Fall.

Getting back to Project GG, Kamiya revealed he learned, after PlatinumGames made The Wonderful 101 Remastered and Sol Cresta, that self-publishing a game does mean that they have to grow as a company, because you need more than the people who make games. This is why PlatinumGames hired Takao Yamane, formerly from Nintendo. Yamane was in charge of working with outside developers for Nintendo, but at PlatinumGames, he will be responsible for the publishing business side, while Inaba and Kamiya focus on making games.

Lastly, Kamiya didn’t name any platforms for Project GG, but he did give us an idea of what they’re aiming for.

“I hope we can release Project G.G. on all systems. While new-gen hardware will be the main focus, we’re looking into releasing it for other hardware too. The hope is that we’re able to maintain a high level of quality while pursuing the kind of appeal unique to those systems.”

