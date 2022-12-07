The Callisto Protocol Receives New PC Optimization Update

Striking Distance Studios has released a new patch improving PC performance for their debut game, The Callisto Protocol.

The studio shared this information on the official Twitter for the game:

“We’re listening to your feedback and working hard to further optimize PC performance. Today we released a new PC update that improves PSO caching and further reduces any stuttering issues. Additional PC and console optimizations are in the works now. Stay tuned.”

Comments on this tweet have a mixed reception, with some grateful for the rapid turnaround on patches. There are still other players who cite their powerful PC builds and pointing out they still can’t run the game well.

Many players did not that the devs have clearly been rushing to get patches out as quickly as possible, and that matches up with our reporting. In fact, the latest patch Striking Distance Studios put out for the game was only a few days ago, last December 3, 2022.

If their commitment to fixing the game is commendable, the decision to release the game before fixing all these issues was not. Glen Schofield had stated on his Twitter replies that they didn’t actually expect to have these issues at launch, and cited the inexperience of the game studio as the reason they weren’t able to catch these problems.

As we had reported yesterday, Glen also revealed that there was one small error, with an incorrect file, that started the issues at launch, but the experience players are having on all platforms indicates that this one issue could not have been the only problem.

While Glen is himself a veteran of game development, and Striking Distance Studios includes many of his former colleagues at Sledgehammer Games and Visceral Games, the studio itself is a new company, and their moneyed parent company, Krafton, is also relatively new in video game publishing.

Krafton is the publisher of global mobile hit PUBG, and based on that game alone, is already one of the biggest and most successful publishers in the world. They actually approached Glen to found this new studio, and subsequently produce this new game, which was originally intended to be set in the same PUBG universe.

We had noted previously that Korean game companies like Krafton and NCSoft have been interested in breaking through to America for years, even decades. While other games are being planned to do the same thing in the future, like NCSoft’s LLL, this release has a lot riding behind it and would be a huge blow to that goal. For the sake of the new studio, and also Korea’s future prospects in the global game industry, Striking Distance Studios needs to turn this game around.

