Spongebob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Release Date Confirmed

You'll live in a pineapple under the see soon!

After gradually parsing out details on the game’s BFF edition, and other pre-order bonuses for the upcoming title, Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, publisher THQ has now dropped the game’s release date upon us all, and it stands to make the game into yet another one of the many high profile titles to fill the Q1 release window.

THQ revealed today that Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake would be coming to all platforms on January 31, 2023. Along with a new trailer, embedded below, the publisher issued a press release highlighting some new details relating to the game, while reinforcing some others.

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could possibly go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the very universe very together could come very undone, opening up portals into Wishworlds full of knights, cowboys, pirates, and prehistoric snails. But that’s nothing everyone’s favorite Sponge can’t handle – with the right cosmic costume! Everybody do the Cosmic Shake! Key Features – Unlock classic and new platforming skills like the Fishhook Swing and Karate Kick – Don more than 30 spongetastic costumes like SnailBob and SpongeGar – Travel to 7 distinct Wishworlds like Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom – Experience all the buddy movie banter with SpongeBob’s permanent companion Balloon-Patrick – Meet all your favorite characters from the series, voiced by their original actors – Enjoy the in-game soundtrack featuring 101 songs from the series, including Sweet Victory Mermaid tears, bubbles, and wishes are all part of a cosmic adventure that awaits you in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake! Every adventurer needs the right gear and in Cosmic Shake you’re in for a treat: pre-order the game now, either digitally or physically at participating retailers, and receive the Costume Pack for free! This includes 7 iconic costumes, such as RoboBob SteelPants, Mermaid Man Bob, and Opposite Day.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake channels much of the energy and gameplay displayed in 2020’s Spongebob Squarepants: The Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, a remake of the PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube title from 2003.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, as well as the incredibly expensive, $250 BFF edition that includes an inflatable Patrick Star (for some reason that surely only the hardcore Spongebob Squarepants fans will ever be able to explain), will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC (as well as new generation consoles via backwards compatibility on January 31, 2023.

