The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Patch Notes Revealed

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still one of today’s most recommended RPGs. Despite being available since 2015, the game is still getting supported. Recently, developers, CD Projekt Red unveiled that they would be bringing the game out for next-generation platforms. We’ve been waiting to get our hands on this next-gen update, and today we have a full breakdown of the update. While we won’t have the update at our disposal until December 14, the studio provided fans with the patch notes.

These patch notes are based on the next-gen update that will be hitting the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s a series of updates that will hit this game as it will tweak the visuals, performance, technical enhancements, and bug fixes while also adding some additional content. We have already been told what’s new and being added to the game, but if you want to see the full patch notes breakdown, then the list is readily available to read through right here. Meanwhile, we can highlight some of the new content that will be added to the game.

The notable addition to this game is that the studio highlights Netflix’s take on The Witcher IP. As a result, you’ll find some alternative armor sets for the likes of Dandelion and the Nilfgaardian. But fortunately, there’s a brand new side quest available as well. Again this is a quest that’s based on the Netflix series which is called In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow. Outside of the new content added to the game, there are various changes and updates.

One of the interesting changes that the developers are tossing into this update is how players can trigger signs. Players will soon be able to attach signs to the controller’s face buttons to make the gameplay experience a bit more seamless. Then there’s the added benefit of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Developers have ensured that DualSense features like haptic feedback support are present. Again, you can get the full breakdown of the patch update through the official patch notes. Meanwhile, you don’t have too much of a wait before you can dive into this game update. CD Projekt Red has scheduled the patch update to arrive for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on December 14, 2022. You can even check out the next-gen update in a video showcase trailer we have embedded above.

