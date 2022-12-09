Xbox Head Promises An Exciting Year Ahead In 2023

We already know Starfield and Redfall are coming, but what else does Team Green have in store?

Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg seems to have responded to Xbox fans, who were left somewhat dissatisfied after their lack of presence in this year’s The Game Awards.

For what it’s worth, many of the games revealed and announced in The Game Awards yesterday were also confirmed to be coming to Xbox Series X and/or S. What fans were not too happy about was the lack of preview or reveal for games that were exclusive to Microsoft or being made by Microsoft Game Studios.

This is what Microsoft Gaming Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Greenberg posted on Twitter:

“We have a lot planned to show and tell about an incredibly exciting 2023. People want to know and see more. Time is always of the essence, but don’t worry, you won’t have to wait too long for what’s next from us.”

This was actually quote tweeted to a video clip from the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, which was hyping up games on the Game Pass service. Some of the games mentioned in the clip were Microsoft Flight Simulator, the recently announced Party Animals, Redfall, A Plague Tale Requiem, As Dusk Falls, Sea of Thieves, Forza Motorsport, Hello Neighbor 2, Atomic Heart, Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Starfield, Deathloop, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Grounded, Minecraft Legends, Pentiment, High on Life, Replaced, Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 3 Portable, The Last Call of Benedict Fox, Age of Empires 4, Ravenlok, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Heart of Chornobyl, Ark 2, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends, and Valorant.

While Aaron’s statement nor the trailer don’t really completely address fans’ concerns, it’s certainly a good reminder of how successful Game Pass has been. This is an impressive library of current and future titles available for a cheap price, and Microsoft has done an admirable job of rapidly building such a rich library in a relatively short time. This has been a strength they have had since the Xbox 360 days.

However, to talk about their strengths also means having to discuss their weaknesses, and in this case, it must be said that Xbox Series has not had a very strong first party and second party library to this point. The fact that the top contenders for The Game Awards best game of the year award were both PlayStation exclusives says a lot about how far behind Microsoft is in this regard right now.

With all that said, Starfield and Redfall stand tall and clear on what the future of Xbox will be like. That’s a future that could even be bigger if and when their acquisition of Activision Blizzard King pushes through.

Source: Aroged