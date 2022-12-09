Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Introduces Raids With Episode 1 Atomgrad

These raids seem set to be the continuation of this new Modern Warfare timeline.

Activision has revealed they are introducing raids to Call of Duty with Call of Duty Modern Warfare Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad.

The trailer shows Price, Gaz, and Farah enter an underground area, swimming through the sewers to enter a mysterious underground facility. They fight drones and other humans and Farah says out loud that they should see where the path leads.

Atomgrad, also spelled Atomograd, is a Russian word. It refers to a closed city – a city built in such a way that outsiders would usually not find a way to stay there overnight – that was built that way to house large nuclear commercial plants.

Russia happens to have the largest number of closed cities in the world, with 44 publicly acknowledged such cities. Many of these cities remain closed today.

While the relevance of the name of the mission isn’t immediately apparent in the trailer, it may be the case that Price’s latest mission sees him bring his new friends all the way up north.

As Activision has set it up, these Raids seem to be continuing the story of Modern Warfare 2. I won’t be sharing too many details here but there are parts of the ending that would lead Price and company to be going after some Russians next.

It also seems that this series will assign specific characters to players, similar to how Zombies mode was set up in previous Call of Duty games. It remains to be seen if the game itself allows you to choose other operators to stand in non-canon roles of an otherwise narrative based mission.

For Call of Duty fans who actually liked the story in Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2, this is perhaps the news they were waiting for. This slightly altered timeline of the Modern Warfare continuity can take some interesting new directions after all the fanfare and controversy the reboot has received in general.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad will be released onDecember 14, 2022, as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update. The trailer also comes with the promise of “new Raid episodes on the way.”

If these new episodes are planned out like Zombie mode in prior Call of Duty games, there will probably be four episodes overall. But then again, given that Call of Duty is a live service game franchise, who knows where they could take this?

You can watch the trailer below.

Source: YouTube, Charlie Intel