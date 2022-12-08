Jump Mechanic In Hogwarts Legacy Confirmed

If there was ever any concern as to whether you could jump in Hogwarts Legacy or not, the developers answered the question. It looks like players will be able to make a jump within the game. It can be a silly question, but at least we know that you won’t be limited to just sticking to the ground when you’re not flying around on a broomstick. The development team for the game took to Twitter and showcased the mechanic in action. Don’t get too excited. The entire clip is only a couple of seconds long.

Really, any new information about Hogwarts Legacy is welcomed by fans. This is a game that so many players around the world have been actively waiting to get their hands on. Recently, the developers went further in depth about what gamers can expect when they dive into the campaign. A showcased highlighted character creation, a tour of the massive castle grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and lastly, we got some combat gameplay footage. For fans of the Harry Potter franchise, this is one game that will hopefully deliver in a big way.

While we know that there are jumping mechanics in the game, some players might be wondering just what else the developers have yet to showcase. For instance, we don’t know just how players are sorted into their houses. Likewise, we’re left waiting to see just how the game opens up after you exit the school grounds. At the end of the gameplay showcase we mentioned about earlier, the developers teased what was to come. It seems that the next big showcase for the Hogwarts Legacy title will be taking players to the outskirts of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

We haven’t received that showcase quite yet, but at least we know that the next significant highlight will offer more details of what is waiting for players beyond just Hogwarts. As for when you can get your hands on Hogwarts Legacy, the wait won’t be too much longer. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, we do know that the Hogwarts Legacy title will receive a Nintendo Switch release as well. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date attached to the Nintendo Switch platform quite yet. With The Game Awards set to premiere tonight, perhaps we’ll get another sneak peek of what’s to come next year with this game release.

