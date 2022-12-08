Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Trailer Revealed, Premieres January 10

The first trailer for Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible has finally been revealed!

A new trailer for Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible was revealed on Thursday. The series will be animated by studio PINE JAM and is set to premiere on January 10, 2023. The second key visual for the series, which you view below, was revealed back in November that includes the main characters Kubo Nagisa and Jyunta Shiraishi in the front with their classmates Hazuki Kudō and Tamao Taira to the side and Akina (Kubo’s older sister) and Saki (Kubo’s cousin) in the back. The ending theme for the series is performed by Dialogue+ titled “Kasuka de Tashika”.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Cast

Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji – Demon Slayer, Kanade Tachibana – Angel Beats) will voice Kubo Nagisa and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen – Dr. Stone, Rei Kiriyama – March Comes in Like a Lion) will voice Jyunta Shiraishi. The rest of the cast is as follows:

Hazuki Kudō – Ai Kakuma (Eris Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

– Ai Kakuma (Eris Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) Tamao Taira – Ayana Taketatsu (Nino Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets)

– Ayana Taketatsu (Nino Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) Akina Kubo – Miku Itō (Miku Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets)

– Miku Itō (Miku Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) Saki Kubo – Sora Amamiya (Akame – Akame ga Kill!)

Staff and Studio

Kazuomi Koga (Rent-A-Girlfriend, Fire Force) will be directing the series while Yuya Takahashi (One Piece Stampede, Fairy Tale) is in charge of the script. Yoshiko Saitō is in charge of the character designs for the series. No further staff information has been revealed at this time. Studio PINE JAM will be producing the upcoming anime series. Though a relatively new studio, PINE JAM has produced some big-name series since being founded in 2015, including Gamers!, Gleipnir, Just Because!, and Kageki Shoujo!!

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible anime key visual (Jyunta – left, Kubo – right)

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Manga

Written and illustrated by Nene Yukimori, the manga began serialization on October 24, 2019, in Weekly Young Jump. The series placed 19th out of 50 at the Next Manga Awards in 2020 then made the leap to 7th at the same awards the following year. US-based publisher VIZ Media picked up the license for the series near the end of 2021 and published the first volume earlier this year. There are currently 9 volumes published in Japan with the first two published in English. Volume 3 will release in September.

The series is also published in English and Spanish on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus app.

When Kubo sits next to Shiraishi in their first year of high school, Shiraishi’s nonexistent social skills get a boost. Speaking up in class is only the beginning for Shiraishi—soon Kubo forces him to be noticed at school, at the bookstore, and all around town. Shiraishi’s once-lackluster life isn’t so dull anymore! (Synopsis via VIZ Media)

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible will release on January 10, 2023.

Source: Official Twitter, Official Website