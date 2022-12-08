Fall Guys x Gears of War Collab Set to Debut Tonight at The Game Awards 2022, Unlock Free Skin on Twitch

Developer Mediatonic and The Coalition have announced that the famed heroes from the Gears of War franchises will make their way to the newfound epic battle royale party game Fall Guys!

Marcus Fenix, Kate Diaz, and General RAAM will join the ever-growing list of crossovers for Fall Guys later tonight during The Game Awards show. All three characters will be available to purchase through the in-game shop; however, they will be only available for a limited time only — from 9 a.m. UTC on December 9 through 8:59 a.m. UTC on December 13. If you want to snag and rep your favorite character from Gears of War, make sure you purchase it quickly.

Both teams of developers have created the costumes for the Fall Guys adaption for the characters, and from the teased image, they look so cool! They are represented in their most iconic costumes from the original series — Marcus and RAAM mimic their appearance in the original Gears of War. Kait appears as she does at the start of Gears 5 in her own COG armor. In addition to the three new character skins, Twitch and The Game Awards are partnering to allow viewers to unlock the Kait Diaz costume for free. Down below are the special instructions on how to do so:

Fall Guys x Gears of War in Twitch Viewer Rewards

Viewers of The Game Awards on Twitch can unlock the Kait Diaz costume as part of the Twitch Viewer Rewards during the broadcast. The Game Awards airs tonight, Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. +1 GMT.

Developer Mediatonic has been pumping out a ton of new content for Fall Guys as of late. We recently saw the arrival of Street Fighter characters joining the epic battle royale, which was terrific. The recently released cinematic trailer is about 45 seconds long, but we see the awesome new costumes in action. There are a total of three Street Fighter characters crossing over into the battle royale, which include Ryu, Cammie White, and Akuma. Each character gets their spotlight for them to shine, and the costumes will be available to purchase. In addition to the new costumes, fans will also get a couple of extra items coming to the Fall Guys item shop, including new emotes, nameplates, and more! Check out the cinematic trailer for Fall Guys x Street Fighter right here!

Fall Guys is now available to play for free across all platforms. Are you excited to learn more about the Gears of War x Fall Guys collab later tonight? Any other predictions for The Game Awards? Let us know in the comments below!

