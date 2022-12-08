Goat Simulator 3 Rolls Out Festive Update

Things are getting well and truly seasonal in San Angora, home of the goats in Goat Simulator 3. The chaotic and colourful sequel is dropping some festive treats for players as part of its first content update since launch.

The new content, named “The Mandatory Holiday Update,” will allow players to get their hands, or hooves, on some holiday-inspired cosmetics and items for free. Goat Simulator 3 has only been out for around a month and already the team at Coffee Stain North is making sure the game feels in keeping with the current seasonal vibe.

Nine new items have been added to the action as part of today’s update in order to allow players to spread some holiday cheer on their island’s unsuspecting NPCs. The seasonal update has been showcased in a little bit more detail in the game’s latest trailer, which you can check out here to see exactly how a goat might look if you dressed it up as a festive elf.

The new content making its way into Goat Simulator 3 will have varying effects, many of which are cosmetic but some of which can be more interactive. The Lights Machine Gun isn’t just there to help speed up the decorating process, for example. As with all things Goat Simulator 3, the risk of imminent death is a solid part of the core gameplay experience. So those pretty lights your goat will be able to throw up all over the place will also come with a helpful bout of electrocution powers too. That’s obviously pretty great news for those poor, naive NPCs who might happen to be drawn in by their twinkling beauty. Regardless, it all looks incredibly silly and really good fun in time for the festive season.

The nine specific items heading into the game are as follows.

Santa Hat – Create your own personal flurry. A passive ability which makes snow fall only around the player.

Elf Hat – Give goats the power to throw snowballs! Build snowmen by throwing multiple snowballs on the ground.

Elf Tunic and Elf shoes – Complete the look of Santa’s best helper.

Sack & Sleigh – Launch festive paper to wrap props and NPCs into presents.

Lights Machine Gun – Deck the halls by placing Christmas lights (almost) anywhere.

Lucia Crown – Celebrate the holiday season the Swedish way!

Christmas Sweater – Because even goats need at least one ugly Christmas jumper.

Menorah Horns – Happy Hanukkah!

Goat Simulator 3 is available to play now on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Source