Spy x Family Episode 23 Preview Images Revealed

The preview images for Spy x Family Episode 23 were revealed on Thursday. The upcoming episode for Mission 23 is titled “The Unwavering Path.” and will air on Saturday, December 10, on Crunchyroll. Since the episode is an odd number, Spy x Family Episode 23 will be animated by WIT Studio while CloverWorks will animate next week’s episode.

Spy x Family has become one of the biggest anime since the start of the new decade. Dominating charts on multiple websites and even the rating boards of other websites, Spy x Family has become a hit anime series that has captivated fans of any genre of anime. With a perfect mix of action, comedy, and wholesomeness, along with some of the best openings and endings we’ve seen in recent years, Spy x Family will continue to go on as one of the best anime of the current decade. And the best of the series has yet to come for you anime-only fans so be sure to stay tuned each week!

Spy x Family is an anime adaptation of the original manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo which began publishing in 2019 in Shonen Jump+. Spy x Family is directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and is co-animated by both CloverWorks and WIT Studio (as mentioned before). Takahiro Miura directed and storyboarded episode 14 while Yūsuke Kubo did the same for episode 13 (which started Part 2 of the current first season). Kazuaki Shimada is the chief animation director for the series and handles the character designs as well. And [K]NoW_NAME handles the music production. The original cast for the series has reprised the same roles from Part 1 of the current first season.

Spy x Family Part 2

Spy x Family is currently in Part 2 of its first season (split-cour) and it starts off with the Doggy Crisis Arc from the manga, which starts in chapter 18 and ends in chapter 23 of Volume 4. With Part 1 of the anime covering the first five arcs of the series, with either two or three episodes for each, fans can anticipate Part 2 will be adapting the Midterm Exam Arc and the Campbelldon Tennis Arc the rest of the season. Spy x Family Part 1 ran for 12 episodes in the Spring 2022 anime season while Spy x Family Part 2 will run for 13 episodes in the current Fall 2022 season.

The Forgers look into adding a dog to their family, but this is no easy task—especially when Twilight has to simultaneously foil an assassination plot against a foreign minister! The perpetrators plan to use trained dogs for the attack, but Twilight gets some unexpected help to stop these terrorists. (Volume 4 synospis by VIZ Media)

Source: Official Website