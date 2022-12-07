Operation Solar Raid Will Be Rainbow Six Siege’s Biggest Season Ever

Ubisoft has announced the details for Rainbow Six Siege’s 7th season, Operation Solar Raid. It is not exagerration to say it is the biggest season the game has ever seen.

Operation Solar Raid introduces a new operator, Solis from Colombia. Solis is equipped with a special gadget called the SPEC-IO Electro Sensor, which allows her to find and locate gadgets used by her enemies. Ubisoft introduced Solis with a special new anime. You can watch it and learn more about her here.

Also introduced in Operation Solar Raid is Nighthaven labs, a new map crucial to the story of Rainbow Six Siege. This is a beautiful off coast facility built on beachfront, but what you’ll be entering is a large sprawling office with lots of entry points, with a smaller, tighter basement where Nighthaven hosts its laboratory and experiments.

Ubisoft describes Nighthaven as unlike any other map they have introduced in the game, and the pitch battles that will come to control a confined space promises tense, but interesting matchups to follow.

Ubisoft apparently learned a harsh lesson when introducing a prior map, so for Nighthaven labs, it will not be possible to ban this map for the launch period. Nighthaven labs will be added to the Ranked, Unranked, Quick Match, Team Deathmatch, and Newcomer rotation.

Season 7 will also introduce cross play and cross platform progression for all players. You can learn more about that here, but one addition that will also be cross platform will be a new reputation score system. This system is intended to reduce toxicity between players, not just in chat but in their actions in game. Ubisoft is running an algorithm that will assess your actions in game, such as how often you do friendly fire, and of course, toxic messages and chats, and scoring you accordingly. There will be a five score scale for this system, and Ubisoft is planning rewards for players with positive standings, and punishments for players with negative standings.

Battle Pass is making a big change, going from linear progression to a branching path system, to give players more options to play as they like. Any path you take will allow you to complete your tiles and complete your Battle Pass, but for example, you can now choose paths that let you prioritize items or cosmetics for your preferred operator.

Ubisoft is adding a host of accessibility features, some for disabled players, and others to make things easier for beginners. The big one they have done after a lot of player feedback is removing friendly fire in the preparation phase. For players with disabilities seeing colors, Ubisoft has enabled that you can customize team colors, not only to recognize other players, but also their devices and tools if they are used by friends or foes. For example, if a drone was taken by the enemy, these players can immediately confirm it based on the drone’s team color. While red and blue are the defaults, players can choose team colors closer to yellow or whichever color they would like in the spectrum, as best suits them.

Operation Solar Raid’s test server release goes live this week, and is now playable today. There are even more changes and additions Ubisoft has added to the game, that players will be picking up on during testing and when Season 7 finally starts.

Source: Ubisoft