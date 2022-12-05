Players Uncover Exploit To Unlock The Callisto Protocol Maximum Security Achievement

A few notable games will be released in the horror genre this year. But one of the games that fans have been waiting on is The Callisto Protocol. This game was highlighted to be very similar to another survival horror classic, Dead Space. In fact, if you dig into who developed the game, The Callisto Protocol was co-directed by Glen Schofield, the creator behind Dead Space. While the reception is a bit mixed with this particular game, there are likely quite a few hunting down all the achievements or trophies.

If you’re after all the achievements and trophies, there are likely some challenging battles waiting for you. But some fans are taking notice of an exploit that could allow one notably tricky achievement to get unlocked relatively easily. Players are finding that you could unlock the Maximum Security achievement while playing through the game on the easy difficulty. For those who don’t know, the Maximum Security achievement or trophy requires players to complete the game on the hardest game difficulty. Obviously, that achievement is supposed to be challenging, but players have a workaround.

The process requires players to start a game with the hardest game difficulty selected. However, once you gain control of the protagonist, you can head into the settings to drop the difficulty level. You can keep this difficulty going until after you defeat the final boss. From there, it’s reported that players will have to go back to the hardest difficulty and complete the last stretch of the game. This should make for an easier time unlocking the achievement than going through the entire game with the difficulty cranked up all the way.

But the problem here is that we don’t know just how soon the game developers will send out a patch that will prevent this exploit from being used. Likewise, we don’t know if this will affect those who have managed to secure the achievement using this route. Regardless, it’s an achievement that you could potentially cross off going through this method. Meanwhile, those of you who want a bit more insight into The Callisto Protocol can check out our Before You Buy coverage on the title in the video we have embedded down below.

Overall, the game follows Jacob Lee, a man forced into a prison located on Callisto. With no trial and quickly tossed into a cell, players awaken to complete and utter chaos. Humans have been infected and quickly turned into grotesque monsters leaving Jacob to fight for his life along with a means of escape from Callisto.

Source