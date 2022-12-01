Geoff Keighley Debunks List of Featured Games at The Game Awards

A recent list of games seemingly set to be featured or announced at this year’s The Game Awards has been denied by Executive Producer and host Geoff Keighley. The list included multiple sequels from franchise which have been confirmed already, mixed in with some new titles.

The Game Awards is usually the perfect time for would-be leakers and pranksters to start peddling their photoshop “leaks” and it seems this year is no different. With Super Smash Bros (one of the largest subjects for fake leaks) no longer receiving new characters for the past year, fake leaks have become even more prolific than they were before.

The now debunked list includes some already known titles like Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Hogwarts Legacy, and others since fans eagerly await new details; but the list had a few surprises sprinkled in too. Elden Ring: Bane of Disputant stands out from the familiar names. While fans have long waited for news of DLC for this year’s winner of the Golden Joystick Awards, details about it have been scarce and this Bane of the Disputant subtitle appears to be completely made up.

You can read a full list of the games on the alleged leak below.

Redfall

Returnal

Hogwarts Legacy

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga

Pragmata

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

Death Stranding: Part 2

Aliens: Prometheus

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Wo Long: Final Dynasty

Elden Ring: Bane of Disputant

Forspoken

Final Fantasy XVI

Dead Space

With such an all-star list of games it’s no surprise that such a leak would generate buzz, and with the inclusion of already released titles the list is given an unexpected appearance of authenticity. This authenticity was thoroughly diminished when Geoff Keighley responded to the leak, and outright called it a “total fake”.

At the risk of putting on a tinfoil hat here, there is a slim possibility the list is authentic and Keighley’s response was just to further generate buzz while appearing to deny the leak. The blunt response begs the question of why he would deny this leak and not the others out there, is it the appearance of authenticity? Or is it something more? Of course right now we have no other option than to take his word for it.

The Game Awards will begin on December 8. Voting is open for the “Players’ Voice” where fans can vote on their favorite games.

Source