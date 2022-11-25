Fall Guys Getting Street Fighter Collaboration Tomorrow

Fall Guys has two things that keep fans coming back to it. The first is a gameplay loop that can easily be expanded upon because it’s all mini-game focused. If you will, it has a “fun feel, “and fans dig it. The second thing is that they give their “beans” a bunch of outfits to dress up in so that players can feel more connected to who they are beyond the character. Throughout its life, it’s gotten many collaborations ranging from video games to TV shows, movies, and beyond. The next batch will arrive tomorrow, and it’s a trio of characters from Street Fighter!

Specifically, you’ll get Ryu, Cammie White, and Akuma outfits! An exciting assortment, no doubt. It’s a well-detailed trio of outfits, as you’ll see, as they really went full-tilt to make you feel that you were getting the best from this franchise. Plus, now that these three are in Fall Guys, we might get more from the series later on. Only time will tell.

Ryu, Cammy and Akuma are making their Fall Guys debut!



Pick up these classic arcade game costumes and other unique rewards tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/y9Rl2KCJFD — Fall Guys 🥔 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2022

It’s interesting that we’re getting these costumes now for a few reasons. First, the main game just released its Season 3 content, an arrival that brought multiple new costumes for your beans. So to have even more costumes days after that release is very telling. Mainly, it shows the team wants to keep stacking the options so you always have something you can wear.

The other telling thing is that these come after the hype that has been building for the Capcom fighting game since Street Fighter 6 was announced. The next title in the franchise is set to be potentially the best the series has ever been. It’s changing how it handles its story mode, online mode, and even how you play the game via the controls. Capcom is trying to make it so that everyone can play without having to “master everything” and yet still have a lot of fun, personality, and options on what they want to do.

As for Fall Guys, their Season 3 content brings not only characters like Ultraman and Spongebob Squarepants. In addition, it brings an entirely new area of play via an underwater city. As you explore the area through the matches, you’ll see new games to play, new challenges to do, and more.

So whether you want to check out these new challenges or be Ryu for a few rounds, there’s plenty to do right now in the title.

Source: Twitter