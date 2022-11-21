Fall Guys: Sunken Secrets Announced!

It’s honestly a bit funny how well Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has done. It was one of several games that took off during the “pandemic era of gaming,” where millions of gamers looked for connections via games due to being locked inside. The title is simple in nature, fun to play, and there are many ways you can dress up your character to have fun as you mozy around the game’s arenas and levels. But even games like this can’t stay stagnant. So the team behind it constantly makes new content and twists and brings in new collaborations. The next one will be found via the new season called Fall Guys: Sunken Secrets.

So, what do you have to look forward to in Fall Guys: Sunken Secrets? Well, as shown in the reveal cutscene below, the characters will end up in a “sunken city” that is both ancient and full of secrets. That means you’ll have a lot to do and explore and partake in throughout the season as the secrets and mysteries unfold. For example, the official description for the game announced some new games you’ll be playing as you fight against other players:

“Navigate tilting pathways while dodging Blast Balls in Blastlantis, and charge down the giant flume and pass through hoops for bonus points in Hoop Chute. Then, navigate the ever-changing labyrinths of Puzzle Path and Dive Slide your way to victory in Speed Slider. And finally, test your mettle and avoid calamari calamity by dodging giant tentacles in the raft-hopping tomfoolery of Kraken Slam.”

That’s five new kinds of mini-games for you to survive and try to claim victory in, so be ready! There’s also going to be a limited-time event known as “Let’s Get Kraken,” so that’s something else to look forward to.

Still not enough for you? There are 100 levels in the game’s new season to gain, and adding to that are new costumes! Specifically, you can be the Dragonborn from Skyrim, Spongebob Squarepants and friends, and Ultraman! How’s that for a diverse lineup?

Go to the full page for the new season to see what awaits you, as there is even more coming than you might expect. But the good news is that you won’t have to wait long to try the content out! As Fall Guys: Sunken Secrets will release tomorrow! So, are you ready to knock out your friends and rivals while under the depths of the ocean? You’re about to find out!

Source: Epic Games