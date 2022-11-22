New Patch For Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Brings Substantial New Content

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak continues to perform well for Capcom, which has today shared some new information on the game’s upcoming patch. A new update, ver.13.0.0, will roll out later this week and go live on November 24. As expected, there’s a whole host of new content and features heading into the game as part of the patch.

Capcom has shared more details about what’s coming up in a new set of pre-launch patch notes. It has also made sure to let players know which features will only be available to those who’ve bought the Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, as well as those that will work only with the base game. In short, players can expect to find new monsters to hunt down, additional story and quest content plus some new rewards to attain. The new update will also add Steam achievements for the awards introduced in Ver. 12.0.1.0.

You can check out the full breakdown of what’s coming in terms of balancing changes and bug fixes over on the official Monster Hunter Rise: Subreak website. Some of the main additions are also listed here to help players get an idea of what’s on the cards. The update will take around 0.7 GB of space on the Nintendo Switch and 1.5 GB on Steam.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak November 24 Update

New Story Elements – Sunbreak DLC required

A new monster has been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New afflicted monsters and new Risen elder dragons have been added to the game.

New quests have been added.

The cap for Anomaly Research Level has been raised.

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.

A level adjustment feature has been added for Anomaly Investigations.

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

The level cap for armor upgrades has been raised.

Qurious Weapon Crafting now includes an option for upgrading gunlance shelling levels.

New skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting.

Two armor augment types have been added to Qurious Armor Crafting.

A new melding type has been added to Melding Pot: Melding—Aurora.

New prizes have been added to the Market’s lottery.

New trinkets and hanging scrolls have been added.

New System Elements – Sunbreak DLC required

Followers can now accompany you on more types of quests.

New options have been added for Followers that allow you to customize their Wyvern Riding and item use behavior. These can be accessed under Options → Game Settings.

New Guild Card titles have been added.

A new Badge of Heroes has been added.

Steam – Sunbreak DLC required

Steam achievements have been added for the awards introduced in Ver. 12.0.1.0.

Support for NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) has been added. When using an NVIDIA RTX graphics board, you can now enable NVIDIA DLAA from the “Anti-Aliasing” options.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam.

