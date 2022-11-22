EA Sports College Football Coming In 2024

As you all likely know, the sports video game industry is one of the best in the business. They are constantly selling millions, and despite their repetitive natures at times, people will roll out every year to play them. FIFA had a big launch with their recent game, and it’s arguably more popular now, thanks to the World Cup going on. In addition, Madden comes out every year before the NFL season, which helps people get “into the game.” But that’s not the only football game in town, now is it? College football is arguably one of the best sports “leagues” in the world, and that’s why so many were happy when EA Sports College Football was announced to return.

The game was once a big “companion title” to the NFL game due to its popularity in the United States. Fans love to support their favorite college teams and players, and some will go all out to showcase their “team’s dominance.” So by playing the video game, it felt that they were a part of the team, even though they played at home. However, despite the success, court issues led to the title being discontinued after 2013. Fast forward to now, and while the game has been announced, a new report states that EA Sports College Football won’t return until 2024. So you won’t be playing as your college squads this year or next.

As for why the delay is happening, EA Sports VP and GM Daryl Holt talked about it and admitted to the reality of the situation. They’re not “building upon” something that was just out. Instead, they’re rebuilding a franchise that hasn’t been active for almost a decade:

“That’s the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations,” Holt said. “And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We’re trying to build a very immersive college football experience.”

A fair statement and desire. The real question will be how many players will be named within the game. The “Name, Image, Likeness” situation was what got them in trouble last decade, but new rules make it so players can benefit from the sales of merch and such. So if you see a player in a video game, you might be supporting them financially.

The most important thing for this game is quality, so we’ll have to see how it plays when it arrives in 2024.

Source: ESPN