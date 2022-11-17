New Gotham Knights Patch Update Arrives For PC

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] General

Stability

Another patch has arrived for the game, but this time it’s for the PC version.

There were great things expected from Gotham Knights when it was finally released in October: a new and exciting game featuring the Gotham Knights, Batman’s loyalist allies who have taken up the crime-fighting mantle in the Dark Knight’s absence; it had a great ring to it, so what could go wrong? Well, plenty is the answer because the game has not had a smooth ride so far, which is why WB Game Montreal has been frantically pushing patch updates out, and we have a new Gotham Knights patch available for the PC version of the game.

It was only last week that a patch was introduced for the console versions of the game, which saw a few changes being made, and today’s Gotham Knights patch for PC is basically what was added to the consoles last week, but with a few more little additions. The update might not be the most significant of changes, but it’s something at least, and God knows the game needs it because it has been criticized for its performance issues since its release.

Gotham Knights was supposed to arrive in 2021, but it was one of the high-profile games that needed to be pushed back for a 2022 release instead. It does make you wonder though: given that the studio was allowed more time to work on the game (quite a lot of time as well) to make sure all the finer details like performance and gameplay had been properly perfected, then why were there so many problems in those areas upon its launch? It’s not like they were rushed or anything, is it?

Reviews for the game have been very mixed in its short life so far, which is disappointing, especially due to the positive early hype. T3 called the game a “lackluster entry into the Batman mythos that feels like a major step back from what come before it. Its monotonous gameplay, subpar 30fps on consoles, and lack of co-op incentives make this game dull and slow to explore.” That’s just a massive kick in the teeth for everyone that wanted to play this game, but it’s not all doom and gloom though. Gameshub explained that “Gotham Knights might lack originality, but it remains a compelling experience, one littered with intriguing and thoughtful interpretations of characters, and a creeping sense of dread everywhere you go,” which is just what you want to feel from a game set in Gotham City, am I right?

The full list of patch notes is listed in full below. This patch contains more fixes for stability and issues that have been found since launch.

General

Fix for “Cosmic” Batcycle colorway not being unlocked properly

Rewards fix for Historia Strigidae collectibles

Tracking fix for Batarang collectibles

Community messages fix for proper localization

“Join player” unresponsive button fix

Modchip fusion animation fix

Modchip SFX fix when hovering over selected modchip

Scroll keyboard & mouse fix in Gear menus

Other button layout fixes when going from controller to keyboard & mouse

The user interface (UI) improves the lingering text in the abilities menu

The option to mute the host being disabled has been fixed

FSR 2.0 not being applied after enabling has been fixed

CSI Cursor flickering fix

The online “Connection Lost” prompt is now displayed more promptly

Stability

Crash fixes

Source