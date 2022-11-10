Gotham Knights Releases New Console Patch

WB Games Montreal has announced a new update for the DC universe action-adventure game Gotham Knights, but it’s only available for players on console platforms right now. Those playing the game on PC will need to wait until next week to see the patch applied. For those on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 though, the new update aims to address some issues.

While the new patch isn’t especially substantial, players will be glad to see some kind of fix to the game’s crashing problem. Gotham Knights previously got an update for PC a couple of days ago, but it seems that further improvements are needed to address ongoing stability and gameplay problems. With that in mind, PC players will need to wait a little longer to see today’s console update applied to their systems.

It’s fair to say that Gotham Knights hasn’t exactly got off to the flying start it was perhaps anticipating prior to launch. Aside from the notable comments about the title’s core gameplay being a bit lacklustre, players have also taken issue with the fact that the game is locked at 30 FPS. While it’s obviously been a rocky start, the developers at WB Games Montreal are clearly hard at work trying to rectify and improve the situation. Today’s update may go some way to pacifying players who have been frustrated with the overall experience, especially those who’ve found the game’s propensity to crashing too much to deal with.

Some of the responses on social media have been especially telling given the state of the community’s response to the game so far, with some users explaining that they’ve already stopped playing. This is despite the title only being out for a couple of weeks. It’s worth remembering that it’s still early days for the game and it’s completely possible that future fixes and updates can improve the overall experience further. Either way, you can find today’s patch notes for those playing the game on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 right here.

Gotham Knights Console Patch Notes

General

Fix for “Cosmic” Batcycle colorway not being unlocked properly

Rewards fix for Historia Strigidae collectibles

Tracking fix for Batarang collectibles

Community messages fix for proper localization

Stability

Crash fixes

Gotham Knights is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC. We’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates on the state of the game and additional patch notes as they’re rolled out.

Source