Nintendo Switch Sports Shows Off “Gram Grams” Trailer

When game developers make their titles, one of the first questions they must ask themselves is, “Who is the game for?” After all, you can’t make a gory title and expect it to appeal to young kids. Or at least, we hope young kids wouldn’t like such a title. Or you can’t have a puzzle game and think it’ll appeal to those who want non-stop action. You have to know your audience. When the Wii came out, it came with a title that brought everyone to the fold: Wii Sports. The title remains one of the most popular and best-selling games ever, and its newest successor in Nintendo Switch Sports is trying to live up to that legacy.

The Wii title was so good at bringing everyone to the gaming side of things because of its controls. It was easy for anyone from young kids to grandparents to pick up the Wiimote and Nunchuk and then make the motion controls corresponding to the sport in question. Fast forward to Nintendo Switch Sports, and Nintendo wants to make it clear, even with it being out for months, that anyone can play the game. As such, they made a new trailer/commercial that focuses on your “Gram Grams” playing Survival Bowling and having an easy time doing it.

You can see why the commercial is effective at doing its job, as it shows the woman playing the game without having to do all sorts of actions and efforts to get things to work. Instead, she does it and reaps the rewards of her successes.

Survival Bowling is one of many games within the Switch title, but that’s the point. All of them can be played by gamers of all ages. While “Casual Gaming” has been around for a while, consoles like the Switch and the Wii are some of the best examples of making a system with titles that are filled with titles for all ages, gamers, styles, and so on.

That’s part of why the Switch and the Wii sold over 100 million units hardware-wise. Thanks to its numerous million-sellers, the Switch has almost 1 billion software units sold. It proves that people like Gram Grams and others can’t get enough of these games.

Plus, if you haven’t tried Nintendo Switch Sports yet, you can get it now and be ready for the free updates, as they’ll bring even more games for you to play with friends and family.

