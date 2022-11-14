Pentiment Drops Launch Trailer Ahead Of Release

It’s fair to say that early feedback coming in for the soon-to-be-released narrative adventure Pentiment is overwhelmingly positive. The medieval murder mystery is set to launch tomorrow, November 15 and the hype is certainly building around social and games media.

With that in mind, eager fans can now take a quick look at the game’s brand new launch trailer ahead of its big release tomorrow. Pentiment comes from legendary studio Obsidian Entertainment and was first unveiled during this summer’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. With its release imminent, you can check out the game’s new launch trailer right here to get you in the mood for some beautiful Bavarian action tomorrow.

Set in 16th-century Bavaria, the premise of Pentiment follows a journeyman craftsman called Andreas Maler as he finds himself entangled in a web of mystery, murder and difficult choices over the course of 25 years. Players will also be able to take in the sights of Pentiment‘s rich and original art style, which has taken inspiration from medieval-era illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints and fonts. As they navigate the different options Andreas will face on his adventures, players will get to work through a series of dilemmas that touch on tough ethical subjects, so players will need to steel themselves for some thought-provoking moments.

The adventure has been crafted by a team headed up by Obsidian’s Josh Sawyer, who recently revealed some further details about the historical adventure’s length of play time. Those looking to sink some hours into this gorgeously detailed historical jaunt should expect to take a minimum of around 21 hours to work through the game, although this isn’t an exact science. For a team well-versed in creating branching narratives and plenty for players to do, it could well be that Pentiment takes some players a lot longer than others to explore. Either way, this looks like a game that fans of detective work and RPG elements will certainly get a kick out of, particularly if they have a keen interest in history to boot.

Feedback from previews of the game so far has been incredibly positive for the most part, with IGN labelling the game as a “masterpiece” and awarding a review score of 10/10. Pretty impressive stuff, then.

Pentiment launches tomorrow, October 15, with pre-installs available now. It’ll be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles and PC, with day one availability on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass. It’ll also be available on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store.

Source