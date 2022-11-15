CurseForge Welcomes The Sims 4 With Modding Hub

Sims 4 has received some very exciting news this week as it now has its very own hub for mods! Many Sims creators who regularly design mods for the game already announced they would be on the platform, and ever since yesterday the post of mods just keeps going and going. It is never-ending all the things you can do in Sims 4 with just a couple of mods.

In October, during the Sims Summit, not only was a Sims 5 project announced but the Sims 4 became free-to-play as well as the official announcement of the mod hub. They have also received help from Overwolf, a software company. CurseForge is known for its mods, especially for Minecraft and now it has its own dedicated page to Sims 4w where players can easily and safely download mods, but also content creators can upload mods and custom content.

Members of the Overwolf team have described the platform as “a better, safe, easier, and much more fun way” to use mods with The Sims 4. “This move is an acknowledgment of the creativity and special role that modders and custom content creators have in The Sims 4,” the Overwolf CEO Uri Marchand explained. “It is also a commitment to address Simmers’ and creators’ mod-related pains and to create a better experience for players.”

In a few months, Overwolf has said they will be adding a new feature to CurseForge with the Sims 4 community in mind for this one. They will be adding a Mod Manager which will allow its players to view mods with thumbnails as well as make it easy to find new mods with search filters and categories. It is also supposed to automatically remove broken mods as well. The Mod Manager will be going into open beta soon.

So if you have just downloaded The Sims 4 since it went free, now is, even more, the time than any to check out CurseForge and download some cool mods for your Sims experience. The Sims 4 is expected to get an update early next year bringing us newly updated babies to the game. Babies will actually be their own Sims giving a better experience in the younger years of a Sims life.

The Sims 4 is available on Steam and Origin for both PC and Mac computers. The game can also be played on Xbox and PlayStation and also has mobile apps for your mobile devices. Be sure to check it out today!

