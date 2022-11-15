Marvel’s Avengers Adding Winter Soldier In Next Major Update

Marvel’s Avengers will forever be remembered for its launch that, at best, you can define as “problematic.” It also didn’t help that game underperformed sales-wise, thanks to divisive reviews and not-so-positive word-of-mouth. However, to the teams’ credit, they did try to fix things, and their DLC content has been very well received. These additions bring in new characters and scenarios for players to enjoy; the next one is right around the corner. In addition, square Enix today revealed that a new “Omega-Level Threat” event and a new playable character would come from the update scheduled for November 27th. That playable hero you’ll get? Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier.

First, with the Omega-Level Threat event, you’ll continue fighting off the evil mind of MODOK:

“Monica has revived MODOK but was unable to bring him under her control. The monstrous genius has now taken over AIM’s Cloning Lab, AIM’s most precious base and the source of the cloned villains that have plagued the Avengers.”

Now, you must breach the lab and take down MODOK before he can enact his plan against the Avengers and the world! The endgame content will be challenging, and you’ll have to work together as a team to defeat the menace in a 4v1 fight. Furthermore, the conflict will play differently from your previous encounters with the villain. Will you be able to take out AIM for good?

Then, there’s Bucky Barnes. Through the update, you’ll get access to the hero. You’ll be allowed to wield the super soldier in various ways. For example, you can make him a powerful marksman that takes enemies out from afar. Or you can make him the deadly martial artist that puts him on the same level as Captain America, Black Widow, and others. Of course, you can also focus on his super soldier style and witness just how powerful he can be.

In terms of his storyline, you’ll wield him alongside the Avengers as they try to help him “regain confidence” after he was captured by enemies and turned. Not unlike what happened in the comics when Bucky was brought back after years of being “dead.”

If you haven’t played Marvel’s Avengers in a while, this might be the excuse you need to give it a shot. After all, you’ll have new threats and a new hero to play. Plus, if you haven’t touched the previous DLC content, you’ll have all of that to dive into.

The game has improved mightily since launch, so give it another shot if you haven’t already.

Source: Square Enix