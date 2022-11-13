Sky: Children Of The Light PlayStation Release Impending?

ThatGameCompany is one of the most beloved developers in the world, especially if you’re a PlayStation fan. The developer has been responsible for some of the most acclaimed independently developed titles of all time, from Flow, to Flower, and of course, the game that looks back upon as one of the most incredible, and inspiring games of all time, Journey. Journey was released in 2012 however, and the wait between game launches had been a long one before their latest work, Sky: Children Of The Light finally arrived on mobile platforms in 2019. For PlayStation fans, this was an especially weird time because up until that point, each game that the developer had launched had been, at least for many years, exclusive to their platform, and suddenly this had changed.

Years have gone by, and many updates have come to Sky: Children Of The Light‘s mobile version, and even in June 2021, we saw the release of a Nintendo Switch version, but now, at long last, it seems that PlayStation fans will finally get the opportunity to play ThatGameCompany’s latest. Eagled-eyed players have spotted the listing for the game appear on the PlayStation Store, with an unspecified December release date. The listing for Sky: Children Of The Light reads,

From the creators behind PlayStation exclusives Journey (2013 Game of the Year) and Flower, comes a peaceful social adventure that is set to warm your hearts – Sky: Children of the Light. Experience the best of humanity in a place where you can meaningfully connect with others. In Sky, you can soar above the clouds, play instruments, or just relax and enjoy the beauty around you. There is no pressure. Just allow the experience to open up at your own pace. All are welcome, especially you! With the stars united, our light was infinite. But darkness came and the stars fell, creating a new home in the clouds. A long time has passed…it is time to bring our lost stars home. Wake up, Descendant of the Light, your adventure begins now. In Sky, we arrive as the Descendant of the Light, spreading hope and light through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their homes in the constellations. You are filled with a peaceful light young one, share your compassion with humanity.

Sky: Children Of The Light is currently available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, with the PlayStation launch now impending.

