Steam Listing Names Returnal For PC Release

Steam listings have emerged that all but confirm that Sony’s Returnal is coming to the PC.

On the listing for the game codenamed Oregon, it lists a change for the UFS or universal file save to savefiles/0/path:Returnal/Steam/Saved/SaveGames

This change was made 17 hours ago and is no longer live, but SteamDB has a log for the change itself.

The last game from Housemarque before they were fully acquired by Sony, Returnal is a third person shooter with roguelike elements. You play astronaut Selene Vassos, who is caught in a time loop in a planet outside earth and has to find her way out.

Returnal was not universally acclaimed, but those who did like it liked it enough that it received multiple accolades. That includes winning Best Game at the 18th British Academy Game Awards. Unfortunately for Housemarque, Returnal was also a low performer, topping 560,000 units sold at July 2021.

We have covered multiple rumors that Returnal would be arriving to PC. The listing for the game everyone believes is Returnal emerged as far back as May, with the names of several of the game’s DLC showing up under the listing. That listing continued to get updates through July, and that is the same listing that we are reporting on now.

When Sony announced they officially acquired Housemarque, the company had already been working on PlayStation for the better part of two decades at that point. They had remade their Amiga classic Super Stardust three times over, produced original games like Dead Nation, Resogun, and Matterfall. However, it was only in recent years that they started getting serious about making shooters like Returnal, and this would seem to be pointing to their future plans.

Housemarque did reveal that they are already at work on their next IP, and did not share more details other than that it was a completely new property. It’s highly likely that this new title will be a live service game. Sony already revealed plans to create several live service games to penetrate that segment of the market. Truthfully, it would be more surprising if Housemarque, who had recently learned to make shooters, were not making one.

Part of those plans are an aggressive push for Sony to go beyond PlayStation consoles, and bring their games to mobile and PC. So of course it stands to reason that Returnal is coming to PC soon. If there’s anything stopping Sony from confirming it, it would be marketing plans that they can’t back out of. Keep reading GameRanx for more updates on Returnal and other PlayStation games.

Source: SteamDB via TheGamer