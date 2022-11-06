Is Pokemon Developer Teasing Nintendo’s Next Console?

As many of you have likely noticed, many industry insiders and gaming news sites look at job listings for specific companies to see if they’re planning something. For example, if a company is looking for more writers, artists, animators, designers, or something of the like, they’re working on a new game or starting a new project at the very least. If this happens for the right developer, that’s big news. Right now, someone has noticed that one of the teams behind the Pokemon games seems to be indicating that they’re going to be working on a “next-gen title” soon, which has perked up many ears.

The company in question is Creature Inc. If you’re not familiar with them, they’re an affiliate studio known for working alongside Nintendo and The Pokemon Company. They’ve worked on mainline, mobile, and spinoff titles within the pocket monsters series, so if they’re looking for help, something is in the works.

Sure enough, Reddit caught a whiff of one and posted it on their forums. The job itself is innocuous. It’s for a 3D modeler, which usually could mean a wide variety of things. However, within that same listing is the line:

“Research and development for other next-generation hardware,” which was in the “workflow” section of the job listing. That would be an interesting thing for a 3D modeler to do, and yet, many times, game jobs have multiple functions. For example, they could make models for a next-gen system and work within the system to make the model functional.

But that begs the question, what next-gen system could Creature Inc. be working on? Many people think that this is proof of the Nintendo Switch Pro. That system has been rumored for a long time, yet nothing has come from it. The OLED came out before the Switch Pro was even potentially confirmed.

Another way to look at this is that Nintendo is working on its next system. As in the one that comes after the Switch. They’ve already noted that they’re thinking about what comes next. Plus, this upcoming March will be the start of the 6th full year of the Nintendo Switch’s life. Given that consoles these days often go 7-8 years before a new system comes out, they need to be working on what happens next.

That perfectly leads into Creature Inc. because you know there will be Pokemon games on whatever system comes out next.

Source: Reddit