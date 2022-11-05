Nintendo Switch Having Shortage In Japan

The Nintendo Switch is the biggest platform on the market right now. Even when compared to other next-gen systems like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, the Switch still comes out on top. It has a larger fanbase, more consistent titles coming out in 1st party currently, and the system’s mobility has made it one of the most popular consoles to have in an “on the go” world. However, while the system is selling incredibly well, the worldwide semiconductor issue is causing supply problems for all systems. When you add that to the high demand for the Switch, that leads to problems.

For example, according to one insider, the supply of Nintendo Switch is very low compared to the demand in Japan. The need for the system has been going up ever since the arrival of Splatoon 3. If you recall, that game had one of the best launches in Japan’s history. The insider said that Nintendo has been struggling to meet the demand of gamers in the region.

Switch has been in a shortage since Splatoon 3 launched in Japan. Nintendo has struggled to meet the hardware demand.



Something tells me the situation isn't going to get any better once Scarlet/Violet launch. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 5, 2022

This was brought up because the pre-order sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have reached record numbers in Japan. That would indicate that the titles will launch big in the country. Bigger even than Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and any other title that has come out on Switch so far. Presumably, at least.

The phrase, “that’s a good problem to have,” does come to mind here. But the catch is that this is still a problem for Nintendo. They want to capitalize on every single AAA release, regardless of whether it be from a 1st or 3rd party developer. So, if they can move a bunch of console units because of software, they want to do it. But, if they don’t have the hardware to sell, they miss out on big numbers and extra profit.

With two weeks before Gen 9 comes out, Nintendo will no doubt be scrambling for things to change. Perhaps things will work out, or perhaps they won’t. It’s impossible to say right now. What we can say is the system will have a big month no matter what. This month, they have four major titles between 1st and 3rd party developers coming out. Plus, Black Friday is always a significant time for the company as people love buying their products when they’re on sale.

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all turns out.

