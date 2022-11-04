The Second Expansion for Forza Horizon 5 Arrives in Early 2023

The second DLC is coming in the New Year

Forza is one of the best racing video game series to have been released in the last 20 years, with epic graphics, mind-bogglingly accurate controls, and a variety of cars that just hadn’t been seen before. The series has gone from strength to strength and the latest instalment, Forza Horizon 5 looks to be the best out of the lot. And we have good news regarding the game because the second expansion for Forza Horizon 5 is set to drift in during the early part of 2023.

This second expansion for Forza Horizon 5 comes after the first major DLC, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels was introduced back in July 2022, and it will look to follow the trend that the previous expansion started with some epic new additions. Will we see some new tracks, some sleek new racing cars, fantastic new challenges in a new setting, or all of the above even? Well, it seems as though we will have to wait and see what happens.

The game’s developer Playground Games delivered some interesting news regarding the upcoming expansion during the latest episode of the Forza Monthly stream. The studio mentioned a couple of things without giving too much away about the future of the brilliant open-world racing game as well as some other little details you might like to know about.

According to Playground Games, the team is currently working at maximum speed on this second major expansion for the famed racing game, as well as explaining that it would also reveal everything after the turn of the year. What we can say is that PC gamers will now be able to look forward to expanding ray tracing options. On top of that, the two setting options “Ultra” and “Extreme” were added, which both support different degrees of reflection on the cars.

Forza Horizon 5, which is set in a fictionalised representation of Mexico, received universal acclaim when it was released this time last year. The game was a massive commercial success as well (a literal double whammy of success it seems) and it was launched to over ten million players in its very first week, which shows the game’s reach across the world. The game became the biggest launch for an Xbox Game Studios Game and was nominated for three jury-voted awards at that year’s Game Awards, winning all three of its nominations in the process. That’s quite the feat as well, it actually tied with the brilliant and highly acclaimed It Takes Two for the most wins at the awards, while also being tipped to the top spot in the Players Choice Awards by fellow Xbox Game Studios game Halo Infinite, which in hindsight seems like the wrong choice.

