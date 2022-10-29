Dr. Diserspect Says Deadrop Will Look Better Than Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2, the 2022 version, is out now, and players are enjoying it so far. The game had a unique launch, given you could get access to the campaign if you bought it in a certain way. Plus, the beta for the title made it clear that Infinity Ward had done their homework on trying to improve the game while not losing what made their past titles special. How good it is will depend on you, and that’s how it should be. However, some people feel they know better than some game design pros. So much so that they’re making bold claims about what games will be better than the biggest AAA titles.

If the title of this article wasn’t a big enough hint, we’re talking about Dr. Disrespect. The streamer is one of the more famous internet personalities in the gaming space. He’s gotten quite a following and is known for his gaming streams and the controversies he causes. Regardless, he made a new claim while doing a stream of Modern Warfare 2. The claim was that the video game he’s currently working on, a title known as Deadrop, will look better than Infinity Ward’s new title.

“I’m very confident Deadrop is going to look way better than this game, like I guarantee it,” said Dr. Disrespect. “[…] When I said our game looks better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, even in our incomplete, non finalized state, our game looks better than this. It does, I don’t know what else to say. “

To try and prove his point, he brought up a glimpse of his game via a shooting range scene and compared it to the recently released title. He then said that his game was only “4/10 complete.” Thus, it’ll look better than the long-standing franchise by the time it’s done.

Before you laugh or say that he’s just trying to “hype up his own game,” we need to make a note here. Dr. Disrespect is primarily a streamer, but he is also a video game developer. If you look at his resume, you’ll see that he worked with Sledgehammer Games on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. In addition, he was one of the people who developed the maps for the game. So he does have experience in making titles look good in part. However, whether that translates to his promise coming true is still being determined. If for no other reason than it’s hard to judge a completed game versus one that’s “4/10 done.”

Sure, we should encourage his confidence in his game and wish him the best of luck. But you can bet that if Deadrop doesn’t come close to this promise, gamers will remember it and point it out to him.

Source: YouTube