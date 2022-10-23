Modern Warfare 2 Actor Talks Attempting To Make Captain Price From Liverpool

Modern Warfare 2 is days away from release. No doubt many of you out there are chomping at the bit to get into the multiplayer. However, if you were one of the people to pre-order the game in specific ways, you’ll have gained the single-player campaign, as it was unlocked a week early. The campaign features returning characters such as Captain Price, but with a new tale for him to be in. Unfortunately, the series’ campaigns are known to be either good or bad. So much so that the dev teams skipped the campaign mode for one mainline game, which ticked players off.

In some ways, the single-player mode went from being the most crucial part of the games to one of the lesser components. After all, with the rise of online multiplayer, Call of Duty saw a chance to make bank off online play versus the single-player mode. Thus, they prioritized that. However, with titles like Modern Warfare 2, they made sure to include the story modes because it was necessary in the minds of developer Infinity Ward. So much so that they brought back fan-favorite character Captain Price of the SAS to help helm the story for the “reboot” of the modern games.

Barry Sloane is the voice of Captain Price this time, and he made sure to note he had nothing but praise for the previous man behind the voice, Billy Murray:

“Murray did an incredible performance, it was amazing,” praised Sloane. “That’s why people give a f*ck about Captain Price from the get-go.”

It’s true. From the moment the original titles came out, Captain Price stood out. That’s why fans were so happy to see him back in the games. That being said, according to Sloane, he wanted to change up Captain Price a bit, and in the auditions, he tried to make Sloane sound a particular way:

“In the auditions, I played him Scouse and I was really pushing it because we don’t have enough Scouse superheroes in my opinion.”

“Scouse” means that they were born and raised in Liverpool. Thus they have a specific English accent that they use. So we can appreciate Sloane trying to make accent diversity happen where it can work. But, in the end, the team asked him to go more like what Billy Murray did before him. However, he still got to add a little bit of his own personality into Price, so be on the lookout for those moments when the game comes out.

Infinity Ward is giving their all to make this sequel as great as its predecessors. Their beta was a big success, and they hope the upcoming game will be another massive hit between the full multiplayer and the story mode.

Source: NME