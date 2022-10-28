Resident Evil Village Is Now Available For The Switch, Exclusively Through Cloud

Capcom’s Resident Evil Village title has just been released for the Nintendo Switch. This release, however, is unique as it is only available via Nintendo’s Cloud Platform. Yup no Physical or digital release. That’s a plus if you have very fast internet and want to save on storage space, and a minus if you don’t have fast internet.

Capcom doesn’t have its eyes set on only releasing this game on the cloud. The Japanese developer also plans to release other Resident Evil games for the Switch via the Cloud system. Resident Evil 2 will launch on November 11, Resident Evil 3 on November 18, and Resident Evil 7 will release on December the 17th.

Initially, Resident Evil Village was released last year in May 2021 for PC and current generation consoles. Since its release, the game has had raving reviews. Reaching an 83 rating score on Metacritic. Telegraph nodded in a positive light to the game’s similarities to Resident Evil 4 and praised it for being a genuinely terrifying sequel to the previous game.

The reception from users has also praised the game for its diverse and original jump scare weapon selection and modern combination between traditional Japanese horror games and a shooter.

Resident Evil Village brings the protagonist from the previous game, Ethan Winters back to the forefront. Since the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Ethan has gotten hitched and has been living with his wife and 6-month baby somewhere in Europe. It all turns sour when Chris Redfield rocks up, murders Ethan’s Wife, and kidnaps both him and his baby. Letting them free in a mysterious town. Ethan traverses through his new-found surroundings in search of his daughter only to discover blood-thirst mutant Lycans.

The gameplay follows a similar style to the previous games where you play from a first-person perspective in this iteration however, the combat is far more intense as Ethan has more military training.

Currently, the game is available for console and the Winters’ Expansion will be released (also exclusively via the cloud) on December 2.