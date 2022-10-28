11 Best New Upcoming Sports Games 2023

There’s almost literally no gap or lull between sports seasons. When one sport ends, another is around to pick up the slack. As such, you’ll get to play all sorts of sports games around the whole calendar year! Here are a few to look forward to next year in fact.

#11 WWE 2K23

Developer: Visual Concepts

Publisher: 2K Sports

Platforms: TBA

Release date: TBA

WWE 2K22 came out not too long ago and it was very much seen as the “last chance” for the franchise. Thankfully, it was able to pull off quite a bit and wow many. Now, WWE 2K23 seems more than likely.

The reason this is good is because while the previous title was good, it did have a “bare bones” kind of feel at times and key functions/features from past games were definitely missing.

So that should mean that when this game comes out, it’ll be much better and improved, right? Well, that is the hope. Plus, with many wrestlers having come back to WWE in the last few months, the roster is going to be something special for sure.

#10 Forza Motorsport

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: 2023

Forza Motorsport was at one time one of the premiere racing franchises out there. It offered great racing, a lot of different kinds of cars to go and enjoy, and you really felt like it was something special. But when Forza Motorsport 7 came out, it just couldn’t, or wouldn’t, compare to the various other racing games that had caught up to it.

Thankfully, Forza Motorsport is getting a reboot and they’re promising that it’ll be up to snuff this time. Will they actually be able to do that? It’s hard to say, but if nothing else, it’ll be a racing game to at least pay attention to as it comes out.

#9 Untitled PGA Tour Game

Developer: EA Sports

Publisher: EA

Platforms: TBA

Release date: TBA

Now there’s a name for you, are they trying to go the “Untitled Goose Game” route here? It’s hard to tell. Anyway, the Untitled PGA Tour Game is indeed the next golf game for the PGA. Who aren’t exactly in top form right now because of all that’s going on with the OTHER golf league that is trying to steal their thunder in a variety of ways.

Perhaps that’s why it’s untitled, they want to make sure that they know who can and should be their name on the game when it comes out. No matter what, if you want a golf game that features the pros, this will be the one you need to get.

#8 Soccer Story

Release date: TBA

Developer: Panic Barn

Publisher: No More Robots

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Imagine a world where a “calamity” has made it so that no one can play soccer, and most don’t even remember it. Then, one day a magical soccer ball comes from the heavens and chooses you to be the “savior” of the soccer world!

This is Soccer Story, an adventure RPG where you will need to travel the world to solve puzzles and spread the good gospel of the sport of soccer.

You’ll be able to play full on matches with other characters in the game, including apparently a group of sharks, as well as toddlers. It’s wacky, it’s funny, it’s a soccer RPG.

#7 Stuntfest – World Tour

Developer: Pow Wow Entertainment

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re looking for a high-octane sports game to go and play when you can, then Stuntfest – World Tour might just be one to look out for. In this title, you’ll play against 17 other players in an insane race through a track loaded with dangers and opposition.

But the best part is that if your car was to get wrecked, and it likely will, you can escape destruction by gliding into the air and flying above the track in order to find another car to dive into and race in!

Customize your car to be the best it can be, and see how many races you can win!

#6 Skate Story

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS

Developers: Sam Eng, snowhydra, LLC

Release date: 2023

Publishers: Sam Eng, Devolver Digital

Welcome to the underworld! Didn’t expect that now did you? In Skate Story you are a demon who wants to be freed from the confines of the pit you are in. The devil makes you a deal, if you can go to the moon and swallow it using nothing but a skateboard to travel on, you’ll be freed. Simple enough, right?

You’ll have to travel through the underworld and take on demons while you learn to skateboard like a pro. Along the way you’ll also have the opportunity to help people and make the devil learn some humility. Bet they won’t like that!

Will you make it to the moon and grind on it like a champ? Get the game and find out.

#5 Super Buckyball Tournament

Release date: TBA

Developer: Pathea

Publisher: Pathea

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

If you want another soccer title, but one that has a bit more flash to it, you’ll need to try out Super Buckyball Tournament. This game will have you in 3v3 and 4v4 goes in a version of soccer where things are a bit more fantastical.

That’s because you’ll get to choose form a roster of characters, each with their own abilities and specialties, and then use those to score goals, block other players shots, and more.

Or, you can do the career mode and see how you can manage a team in this world! Either way, you’re going to have a blast.

#4 Formula Bwoah

Release date: TBA

Developer: HarthLabs

Publisher: HarthLabs

Platform: Microsoft Windows

While the name sounds a bit weird, Formula Bwoah is honestly a true motorsport racing game, just done in the arcade style so you’ll have a little more fun with it overall. Plus, the game focuses a lot on the strategic elements of the sport versus just racing.

For example, you’ll have the option to choose between a variety of tires that you can put on the track, each of which will obviously affect how you race. You’ll also be able to determine what mode to put your engine in, as well as when to go in for a pit stop.

Your choices matter, so pick the best ones to win the race!

#3 Blood Bowl III

Release date: TBA

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Nacon

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

What happens when the races of a fantasy game decide to not fight wars and instead fight in an arena sports league? Blood Bowl III is what happens! Ok, technically Blood Bowl happens but this is the third title in the line so Blood Bowl III happens!!!!

In the game you’ll pick between 12 different races and build up your teams to take on your foes and ensure they lose. Remember, this is Blood Bowl, so there is going to be a LOT of violence going on. To the extent that you’re going to be shocked just how violent it can be.

But manage your team well and you’ll make it through the season and be called a champ!

#2 UFL

Release date: 2023

Developer: Strikerz

Publisher: Strikerz

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S

You might know that the FIFA line of soccer games is pretty much dead. Mainly because the games “alliance” between FIFA and EA is now dead due to a large cost disparity. The point here is that a new soccer/futbol game needs to come out to fill the void.

UFL is aiming to be that. It’s promising t be a soccer game that’ll not only be “fair to play” but truly be one that you don’t have to “pay to win” in. Which is something FIFA was infamous for in regards to buying certain players if you spent enough money.

The team are clearly committed to their goal, so we’ll have to see next year if they can deliver on the quality title fans are expecting.

#1 Desta: The Memories Between

Developer: Ustwo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Publishers: Ustwo, ustwo games

We’ll admit, Desta: The Memories Between is NOT your typical sports game, in fact, the game you’ll be playing in the title is labeled as “metaphorical”.

You play as Desta, who every night will go into a special world where she can interact with people and other entities simply by throwing a ball around to “alter conversations”, solve puzzles, and battle other creatures with a variety of trick shots.

You won’t be alone on the field of play though as you’ll soon meet allies who have their own connections to the world. Find them, and learn more about what’s going on! You know, as you make sure your game is on point.