Resident Evil Re:Verse Early Access Begins Next Week!

Resident Evil Re:Verse. You’d be forgiven for having forgotten about Capcom’s latest Resident Evil universe-based multiplayer title, and yet, thanks to the recently run and won October Resident Evil Showcase, it’s back on the agenda with Capcom showing off a large chunk of the game during the presentation, whilst also sharing a range of insights into the future of the live service title. If you like what you read below, then this is your cue to get excited because the release date is near, with the gaming going into Early Access from October 23, 2022.

Existing owners of Resident Evil Village need not think twice about buying this one, with the game being immediately available to anyone who owns Resident Evil Village or the impending release of Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. The Early Access window is a brief one, opening on October 23 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET, and ending on October 25 at 11:00 pm. PT / October 26 at 2:00 a.m, with the full game launching days later on October 28, 2022. The game will be coming to all platforms where Resident Evil Village currently resides, so you can expect to be playing the game on any of the PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. The game will support cross-play functionality as well.

Of course, being a live service title, there is a need for ongoing support and a slate of post-launch additions – Capcom has players sorted in this regard saying in a press release, “Updates are planned for Resident Evil Re:Verse after it has been officially released, including additional stages and playable characters. In the latest promotional video, you can even see a different side of Chris Redfield’s elite Hound Wolf unit in Resident Evil Village, as well as village-based stages and the main monster Lycan.”

The roadmap for the game outlines all that players can look forward to at launch and beyond as well,

Available at Launch

Six survivors.

Five creatures.

Two stages.

Challenge Mission #1.

Battle Pass (levels 1 to 30).

And more!

Update 1

One new survivor.

One new stage.

Eight new costumes.

Challenge Mission #2.

Battle Pass (levels 30 to 60).

And more!

Update 2

One new survivor.

Two new costumes.

Challenge Mission #3.

And more!

Update 3

One new survivor.

One new creature.

Seven new costumes.

Challenge Mission #4.

Battle Pass (levels 61 to 90).

And more!

The line-up early on looks pretty enticing, but of course the specific timeline for these updates is unclear, and of course, Capcom’s history with multiplayer Resident Evil titles is pretty spotty up until this point, so the likelihood of this game succeeding is hard to predict for us, but presumably also for fans who are wanting to feel comfortable about making a safe, future-friendly choice.

Resident Evil: Re:Verse launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, on October 28, 2022.

