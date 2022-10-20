Happy Release Day For Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Today Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope development by Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris as well as published by Ubisoft has officially gone live for the Nintendo Switch. This a sequel to the Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which is also a crossover between Nintendo’s Mario and Ubisoft Rabbids franchises. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a new action-adventure game turn-based strategy game for your Nintendo Switch.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is unfortunately not a multiplayer game, but there’s still tons to do with your favorite little Rabbid friends. This game is something special…it really is after seeing the trailers we’ve gotten since the game was announced at the Ubisoft live a month or two back. Rabbids haven’t always been…everyone’s favorite so the first game didn’t do all that well, but in the sequel, it is a whole different story. After seeing the trailers, this game is actually a lot cooler than others thought it would be.

Mario and the crew land their ship on a world that was inhabited by the vile Cursa, which can summon minions to stop the team from saving the land. Bowser even has a rocket launcher in this game that can hit enemies from far away, Rabbid Luigi has a frisbee that can hit multiple targets all at once, and Mario has dual wields.

There is also a Golden Editon that you can get at select stores.

