Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria Getting Sneak Peak Next Week

The Lord of the Rings is truly a franchise that endures far longer than some would expect. By that, we mean that the books came out decades ago. From those books came animated adaptations and the legendary live-action movies helmed by Peter Jackson. We won’t speak of The Hobbit films here out of fairness. Those movies would’ve felt like the “peak” for the franchise, especially since they’ve won 17 Oscars. Except, that wasn’t the case, as the Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power stoked the franchise’s flames. Plus, the video game world isn’t done having fun in Middle-Earth just yet, and a new game that will be getting a sneak next week is Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria.

The teams at North Beach Games and Free Ranges games are publishing/developing the title, and a YouTube notification has come out stating that on October 25th, a new sneak peek at the game will come. While that may seem a bit random, it’s actually quite deliberate. As the YouTube video description notes, the video will drop on Durin’s Day, which, hopefully, you all know is a key day for Dwarves.

“Featuring members of the development team at Free Range Games, Dr. Corey Olsen aka “The Tolkien Professor”, this live broadcast will offer the deepest look at the game to date. Viewers will be treated to in-depth discussions around the game’s setting in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth and how Free Range Games are consulting with experts in the field to ensure authenticity and consistency with the iconic fantasy world created by J.R.R. Tolkien.”

So if nothing else, the sneak peek will be a deeper glimpse into the title than we’ve gotten before. The description further noted that the sneak peek would allow gamers to see more concept art and screenshots and get details on gameplay mechanics like the crafting system. So, by the end of this broadcast, we’ll know more about the game than we ever did.

Due to how the game was announced earlier in the year, you might not remember all that Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria I meant to beat. The title takes place after the trilogy. A group of Dwarves has been called to action by none other than Gimli. The goal is simple: take back The Misty Mountains. In the original trilogy, the fellowship went to the Misty Mountains only to discover that Orcs, Goblins, and Trolls had overrun it. They barely made it out with their lives. Now, the time has come to make it a Dwarven home again.

The game can be played alone or with friends. Plus, every venture into Moria will be procedurally-generated, ensuring that no two playthroughs are alike.

Source: YouTube