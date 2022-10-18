Minecrafts New Mod Winner Is…

Over the weekend there was a Minecraft stream that revealed a lot of interesting announcements for Minecraft fans. Minecraft hosted a mob vote and the creature that will be added is called a sniffer. Sniffers can be useful animals that can seek historical seeds that will produce vegetation that you can embellish with. The Sniffer has been voted for by more than 3 million noters. Again, the sniffers were introduced to us during the Minecraft live over the weekend, and you can check out the full video with all the announcements below. Can we just take a moment to look at the adorable Minecraft frogs on the front too?

The sniffer was on a 12 months new mob vote and now the sniff will be added to the game. This mod was just one of the new things coming to Minecraft though, there are still mean more announcements…let’s break them down for you.

We Are Getting New Skins

There were some skins back in 2015 that the developers at Mojang added as a second default skin in Minecraft in the form of Alex, who has been beside Steve ever since. However, the default skins…aren’t really anything special. So now in the next update, players will be getting seven new characters that the game’s players can choose to play as. The skins are Makena, Efe, Noor, Kai, Ari, Sunny, and Zuri. They are planned to be added to the game in late November or early December.

Minecraft Legends Is Releasing Next Spring

Back in June, Microsft announced the next Minecraft spinoff game which was Minecraft Legends which is an action and strategy hybrid game. Over the weekend viewers who watched were shown a glimpse of the game and what to expect as well as the company said that Legends will release in the spring of 2023.

During the life, we got a look at a Minecraft Dungeons update introducing some cool Halloween gear that is coming as well as a Hungriest Horror Armor set we will be able to get. The Halloween event will run from October 26 to November 9. We will also be getting a new multiplayer mode in the future as well and season 3 of Dungeons will be starting October 19 with a theme called Fauna Faire that will be focusing on pets and animals which will be interesting to check out.

Batman Is Coming To Minecraft

Minecraft has added many other franchise skins over the years and now we will finally be getting some Batman-themed content with some comic book characters, a Minecraft recreation of Gotham City. This DLC pack will be released today, October 18. Players can also get a Dark Knight cap for free as well.

