Fortnite v22.20 Detailed By Epic Games

One of the reasons why Fortnite is so popular with millions of players is that the game is constantly updating. Epic Games has been doing a great job of finding out problems about the game and then fixing them. Or finding out something fresh they can do with the game and then expanding the title through updates. One such update has gone into effect via v22.20, and there are some new additions to game mechanics and literal world-building that you’ll want to pay attention to here. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to cover all the updates, but we’ll give you the gist of the main parts.

For example, multiple things have been added to the Creative Mode for the title. One of which is the “AI Patrol Path Node.” With this device, you’ll be able to create a path for your guards to walk when they’re not fighting other players. That could be handy, as it will let you better control the areas you want and keep annoying players off your lawn.

Furthermore, you can add this device to your Quickbar, copy and paste nodes you’ve already made, cut previous ones, and so on. Examine the entire page for a breakdown of how to use it properly.

Sticking with Creative Mode, the other significant addition is that of “Direct Event Binding,” which affects the building of your islands. This update intends to help communicate between devices while making your island’s creation feel more “freeform.”

“With Direct Event Binding, you no longer have to worry about hitting the maximum Channel limit. Instead, you can connect devices directly to each other and set them to react to events and respond with functions.”

If you’re worried about how this will affect you right now, fear not, the system is still in the opt-in stage. But in the future, Fortnite will remove the other options, and so this will be how islands are made in the future. Plus, the team recommends you duplicate your islands and then do tests with the conversion to the Direct Event Binding system to see how it goes.

As for “Save the World,” a familiar face has returned to the game via Dusk! She and her weapon, the Ghost Pistol, are back for more, and they have brought a new side quest with them named “Bladey Acres.” If you complete the quest, you’ll get a reward in the slasher known as Raven! Not to be confused with the DC Comics character Raven, two different beings.

Finally, there’s Fortnitemares 2022, where part of the festivities gets turned into a werewolf that’ll grant you all sorts of new abilities. There will also be quests where you can get many spooky items. Plus, Horde Rush is back!

Check out the full update notes, so you don’t miss a thing!

Source: Twitter