The Witcher 3 Xbox Series X/S And PS5 Version Release Date Leaked

CD Projekt RED has been fairly tight-lipped so far as to when players can expect the long-awaited PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While there’s nothing official out there just yet it looks as though the game’s potential release date has found its way online, thanks to a new leak.

As shared on Reddit, the date of the supposed launch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt upgrade was spotted by a user who claims to be an employee of GAME, a UK-based games retailer. As a supposed employee, the user had access to the retailer’s stock database and snapped a photo of its “pre-order screen” before sharing this on Reddit. This list details a number of future launch dates for upcoming games but notably is a listing in the supposed database for The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

According to the listing, the game will be released on Friday, December 9 this year, meaning that there may not be that much longer for fans of the game to wait to experience it on the current console generation. Owners of the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will also receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions as long as they still own their original copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind with all leaks such as this that there’s no guarantee of accuracy or authenticity on these posts, no matter how genuine they may appear. While the original post has since been removed from Reddit, you can check out the image for yourself if you’d like to over at Game Infinitus, who grabbed a copy before it was taken down.

Interestingly, the user on Reddit did note that this date could in fact be a placeholder date, which would make more sense given that nothing official has been confirmed from CD Projekt RED yet. While we have no specifics, it does sound like this could be a likely date for the upgrade’s launch, especially given that the game is still “on track” to release during the latter part of this year. That’s according to CD Projekt RED’s latest financial earnings call, in which the company’s president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński confirmed that the game is still on target to be released during the fourth quarter of 2022. Whether or not this means people should pencil December 9 into their diaries, we’ll just have to wait and see.

There’s plenty to look forward to from The Witcher universe, whenever this upgraded version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt does launch. With CD Projekt RED working on a number of new Witcher games, including a brand new trilogy in The Witcher saga, fans of the game’s third instalment can entertain themselves with the upgraded version while we wait for the series’ next chapters. They may be a while away yet, but it’s good to know that the world of The Witcher is only going to get bigger.

