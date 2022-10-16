Spy X Family Has Big Numbers on Return

Are you an anime fan? If so, you’re having a pretty good time right now, more than likely. After all, in the first few weeks of October, we’ve had all sorts of excellent anime pop up in one form or another. That included the return of a beloved anime after a ten-year absence, the arrival of a brand new anime that fans have been hyped about since the start of the year, and a continuing anime that fans still want to go “Plus Ultra” with. In other words, it’s a great time to be an anime fan. It got even better recently when Spy x Family returned from its midseason hiatus.

The anime was a surprise hit in many people’s minds, mainly because the plot is a bit atypical, even for anime. In it, we meet a spy who is given a mission to keep tabs on a rival nation’s leader—no easy task, even without the anime setting. The spy, who crafts himself the name of Loid Forger, learns that the only way to keep track of this man and discover if anything untoward is going on is to have a child enrolled at the school the leader’s sons are at. That way, he can pretend to be a parent and get information.

So, he finds a woman and marries her, Yor Briar, and they adopt a kid named Anya. Mission accomplished, right? Wrong. Because Yor just so happens to be a world-class assassin, and Anya is a telepath. At first, the couple doesn’t realize who the other is, and Anya knows who they are from the get-go but doesn’t mind. That goes double when they get a dog named Bond, who can tell the future.

As we said, an atypical anime, but people love it! Ever since the anime came out, fans can’t stop discussing the story, talking about the visuals, and, of course, making memes of the shop. Anya is very popular in the meme market.

Spy x Family premiered its 13th episode not too long ago in Japan, and the numbers for it are pretty impressive. Across nearly 6 million homes, the midseason premiere drew in just under 10 million viewers. That’s very impressive, especially when you hear from the data that this is a 20% increase in viewers from the midseason finale. That means more people learned about the anime between the break and tuned in to watch it when the show returned.

But wait, there’s more. The manga that inspired the book was only doing decently before the anime premiere. However, once the first episode hit, sales soared from 200K to 800K weekly. Currently, the copies sold of Spy X Family are over 27 million.

So as long as the anime and manga continue to entertain, the series will be around for some time.

Source: ComicBook.com