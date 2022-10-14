Spy x Family Episode 15 Preview Images Revealed

The preview images for Spy x Family Part Episode 15 were revealed on Thursday. The upcoming episode titled “Mission 15: A New Family Member” will air on Saturday, October 15, on Crunchyroll. Since the episode is an odd number, Spy x Family episode 15 will be animated by WIT Studio while next week’s episode will be animated by CloverWorks.

Spy x Family Episode 15 preview video

Also Read:

Spy x Family Part 2 Opening Hits 12 Million Views in First Week After Release

Break of Dawn Anime Film Releases Official Two-Minute Clip

Spy x Family has become one of the biggest anime since the start of the new decade. Dominating charts on multiple websites and even the rating boards of other websites, Spy x Family has become a hit anime series that has captivated fans of any genre of anime. With a perfect mix of action, comedy, and wholesomeness, along with some of the best openings and endings we’ve seen in recent years, Spy x Family will continue to go on as one of the best anime of the current decade. And the best of the series has yet to come for you anime-only fans so be sure to stay tuned each week!

Spy x Family is an anime adaptation of the original manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo which began publishing in 2019 in Shonen Jump+. Spy x Family is directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi and is co-animated by both CloverWorks and WIT Studio (as mentioned before). Takahiro Miura directed and storyboarded episode 14 while Yūsuke Kubo did the same for episode 13 (which started Part 2 of the current first season). Kazuaki Shimada is the chief animation director for the series and handles the character designs as well. And [K]NoW_NAME handles the music production. The original cast for the series has reprised the same roles from Part 1 of the current first season.

Spy x Family Part 2

Spy x Family is currently in Part 2 of its first season (split-cour) and it covers the Doggy Crisis Arc of the manga, which starts in chapter 18 and ends in chapter 23 of Volume 4. With Part 1 of the anime covering the first five arcs of the series, with either two or three episodes for each, fans can anticipate Part 2 will be adapting the Midterm Exam Arc and the Campbelldon Tennis Arc. Spy x Family Part 1 ran for 12 episodes in the Spring 2022 anime season while Spy x Family Part 2 will run for a total of 13 episodes in the current Fall 2022 season.

The Forgers look into adding a dog to their family, but this is no easy task—especially when Twilight has to simultaneously foil an assassination plot against a foreign minister! The perpetrators plan to use trained dogs for the attack, but Twilight gets some unexpected help to stop these terrorists. Volume 4 synospis by VIZ Media

Source: Official Website

© Kohei Horikoshi / SHUEISHA, “My Hero Academia” Production Committee