Break of Dawn Anime Film Releases Official Two-Minute Clip

The upcoming sci-fi anime film Break of Dawn released a two-minute clip from the movie on Tuesday. The film is set to premiere in theaters across Japan on October 21 with studio Zero-G in charge of animation production. The film is based on the original story created by Tetsuya Imai, who also wrote and illustrated the original manga released back in 2011.

An official trailer with English subtitles was released on the official GAGAIntl YouTube channel back in August which you can watch here but I warn you ahead of time that the trailer does show a lot of the story. If you rather watch a shorter teaser trailer that was originally released on July 4 of this year, then watch that trailer below (plus, this one has Kenjiro Tsuda’s voice as the narrator, so it’s a good choice either way).

Break of Dawn Staff

Tomoyuki Kurokawa is in charge of directing the film. Other directing works of his include Psychic Detective Yakumo and Murder Princess. And while those two aren’t necessarily household names, Kurokawa has extensive episode-directing work with plenty of big-name series including Guilty Crown (Ep.17), My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Ep. 6), and Psycho-Pass Season 3 (Ep. 2, 5). He also has storyboard work on iconic series such as Naruto: Shippuden (Ep. 223, 329) and Kuroko’s Basketball (Ep. 70).

Dai Sato will be in charge of the screenplay for the film. For those of you who think that name sounds familiar, it’s because Sato was in charge of the screenplay for the cult classic sci-fi, psychological anime Ergo Proxy. He also handled the script for five episodes of the iconic Samurai Champloo (5, 8-9, 18, 22) and three episodes of the critically acclaimed space opera anime Cowboy Bebop (9, 14, 23).

The two are joined by the veteran music producer Masaru Yokoyama, who is known as one of the best in the business at what he does. He’s produced the soundtrack for many well-known anime including Astra: Lost in Space, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Plastic Memories, Ao Ashi, Fruits Basket, Your Lie in April, and Farewell, My Dear Cramer. And that’s not even including his recent work in Classroom of the Elite Season 2 or his upcoming work for Urusei Yatsura (2022) and Mashle: Magic and Muscles (2023).

Takahiko Yoshido is working as both the chief animation director and character designer for the film. Yoshido’s most popular chief animation director and character design works include Honey and Clover and Cells at Work! Pomodorosa (Listeners) is credited with the original designs, who also originally came up with the character concept designs for the massively underrated sci-fi original series Deca-Dence.

Avex Pictures (The Orbital Children) and GAGA Corporation are distributing the movie.

Break of Dawn Cast

While the movie might seem small compared to others that have come out this year, that doesn’t mean the cast list is. On the contrary, Break of Dawn gives us a wonderful cast starting off with Aoi Yūki as one of the main characters in Nanako. Yūki is a pro at what she does having roles such as Tanya from Saga of Tanya the Evil, Madoka Kaname from Madoka Magica, Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia, Tatsumaki from One Punch Man, and more recently Lucy from the hit anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Joining her as the other main character Yūma Sawatari is Hana Sugisaki. While Sugisaki doesn’t quite have the resume of Yūki, she voiced the main character Smile in the anime film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop.

The two are followed by one of the best supporting cast lists from any anime or film in 2022 (character’s name is in bold):

Wako Kishi – Haruki Tomatsu (Asuna Yuuki – Sword Art Online, Zero Two – Darling in the Franxx)

– Haruki Tomatsu (Asuna Yuuki – Sword Art Online, Zero Two – Darling in the Franxx) Honoka Kawai – Inori Minase (Rem – Re: Zero, Itsuki Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets)

– Inori Minase (Rem – Re: Zero, Itsuki Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) Haruka Sawatari – Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji – Demon Slayer, Ichika Nakana – The Quintessential Quintuplets)

– Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri Kanroji – Demon Slayer, Ichika Nakana – The Quintessential Quintuplets) Yoshitatsu Kawai – Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami – Jujutsu Kaisen, Overhaul – My Hero Academia)

– Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami – Jujutsu Kaisen, Overhaul – My Hero Academia) Shingo Kishi – Natsumi Fujiwara (Theo – 86 Eighty-Six, Damian Desmond – Spy x Family)

– Natsumi Fujiwara (Theo – 86 Eighty-Six, Damian Desmond – Spy x Family) Ginnosuke Tadokoro – Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo – My Hrero Academia, Yuu Nishinoya – Haikyuu!)

– Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo – My Hrero Academia, Yuu Nishinoya – Haikyuu!) The February Dawn – Park Romi (Edward Elric – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Hange Zoë – Attack on Titan)

– Park Romi (Edward Elric – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Hange Zoë – Attack on Titan) Ryō Sawatari – Yoshimasa Hosoya (Reiner Braun – Attack on Titan, Fumikage Tokoyami – My Hero Academia)

Natsuko Yokosawa is a relatively newer voice actress who will be voicing the role of Mifuyu Kishi. Her only other known work of hers was as the character Yokosawa in episodes 14 and 26 of the comedy anime Aggressive Retsuko.

Break of Dawn Manga Synopsis

In the near-future year of 2049, humanity has become aware for a number of years that the Earth will have an unavoidable collision with a large-scale comet. Yūma is a boy obsessed with space, robots, and the impending collision. He has an encounter with an extraterrestrial being, which he finds out is connected to the incoming comet. Synopsis via Kodansha Comics (USA)

Source: Break of Dawn Official Twitter