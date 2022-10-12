Overwatch 2: How To Earn More XP & Unlock Heroes For Free | F2P Guide

Overwatch 2 ditches the loot boxes for the Battle Pass. Like Fortnite, Diablo Immortal and much more, you’ll complete daily, weekly and seasonal challenges to level up and unlock custom gear. One big change compared to some other Battle Pass systems is that you can unlock something much more important than Legendary Skins — you can also unlock new characters without spending any real cash.

In the first month of Overwatch 2, players can unlock fan-favorite Kiriko at Battle Pass Level 55. Unfortunately, you’re a pure F2P players, you’re going to hit a wall fast with in-game XP. Without boosts, level skips or Premium Passes to unlock heroes faster, it’s going to take a lot of grinding to reach Level 55. After a week of playing, some players are barely scratching Level 20. If you’re struggling and want to know how to earn the most XP efficiently, players have discovered a few simple strategies you can try yourself. There’s no way to cheat the system — no matter what, it’s going to take a while before you can earn Kiriko for free. If you’re dead set of spending no money in Overwatch 2, here’s what you can do.

How To Earn The Most XP Possible | Battle Pass Grinding Guide

The free Battle Pass is how you’ll earn new heroes without spending any real cash. The October 2022 Battle Pass unlocks Kiriko at Level 55. To level up your Battle Pass, you’ll need to play the game — and play it a lot.

To grind XP faster, start by completing Daily, Weekly, and Seasonal Challenges. Daily and Weekly Challenges are relatively painless to complete — mostly, all you have to do is play the game. Unlike Halo Infinite or even Fortnite, the Battle Pass Challenges are extremely simple for anyone to complete. Seriously!

The problems come in when you’re not completing challenges. Challenges are the best way to earn free Battle Pass XP. Once you run out of challenges, you have two options.

Wait for new Daily / Weekly Challenges .

. Or grind slowly.

No matter what, grinding is not the most efficient way to earn XP if you’re playing free. If you want to spend the least amount of time playing and earn the most XP, you’ll need to play daily / weekly and complete all your challenges. If you do that, you’ll reach Level 55 in about 2-3 weeks. Even a casual player can do it if you’ve got the patience.

If you still want to grind, there are a couple of strategies to earn more XP. Set on grinding for XP even after completing your challenges? Here are a few tricks.

More Ways To Grind XP: Group with other players or friends to earn +20% XP . Play as Support — you’ll get a bonus XP reward. Earn endorsements . Endorsements are most given to players like Supports . Healers are much more likely to earn endorsements. And finally speed up your queue times — choose Support or Flex to get into games faster.



Grinding and completing challenges does not require skill. You’ll earn basically the same amount of XP whether you win or lose. As long as you stay in the game and play until the end, you’ll be earning the most XP. The simplest solution (right now) for earning more XP is by playing Support. Support players in a group get the grouping bonus, support bonus, endorsements for helping other players survive, and get into more games faster.

These tips aren’t ideal for players wanting to stay F2P and complete the Battle Pass. You’ll have to play a lot and consistently to earn the most XP possible. If you don’t like playing Support, you’re free to just enjoy your time playing as any other class — having fun is what matters most.